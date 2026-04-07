Christian Pulisic’s Ex Alex Melton Threatens to Expose USA Star Before World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now less than two months away, which means that fans are gearing up for this iconic soccer competition. And with this year's event taking place in the United States, American fans have an added reason to get excited about what's to come.

If the US Men's National Team is going to make waves in this year's World Cup, they're going to need a breakout performance from Christian Pulisic. The 27-year-old standout has long been one of Team USA's best players, but hasn't broken through on the international stage to this point.

US Men's National Team forward Christian Pulisic | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether Pulisic can manage to turn Team USA into a real World Cup dark horse contender, or whether the team will come up short on the grand stage.

What's for sure is that Pulisic will not be having the support of his ex-girlfriend, Alex Melton, when he takes the field for the US Men's National Team in June. The couple began dating in the summer of 2025, after Pulisic slid into Melton's (who is a former golf player at USC) DM's on Instagram.

The couple appeared to be going strong up until recently. But recent social media activity from both makes it clear they're no longer together, and that Melton is not happy about a recent decision Pulisic made.

Alex Melton Calls Christian Pulisic Out After Raya Move

Melton made an Instagram post on April 7 that showed her on the golf course and was captioned, "@pumagolf X @showmeyourmumu collab got me feeling like the cutest golfer girl eva 🧚‍♀️".

Someone commented, "This generational fumble will be studied for years to come🔥".

Melton then responded to this comment, writing, "mans was on raya before it even ended". She then added, "guess not fearing God enough".

Melton's third and final comment was, "how many likes to post his raya profile".

New Pulisic slander just dropped! 🔥



My boy was too busy on Raya instead of worrying about USMNT 😩🥀 pic.twitter.com/fLFC05YYN0 — Gregg Beerholder 🍺 (@MLShater) April 7, 2026

Raya is a dating app meant for celebrities. And while Melton threatened to expose Pulisic's Raya profile, it seems that one of his past profiles on the app had gone public before she needed to do so.

X user @D4nn1el999 posted a photo of Pulisic's profile on Raya. But it's worth noting that this profile was clearly from before he was dating Melton, as he is seen to be 25 years old on it.

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) | Scott Coleman-Imagn Images

However, Melton's comments make it clear that Pulisic has taken his talents back to Raya in the wake of this breakup.