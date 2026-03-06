Blake Corum, already one of the NFL’s most talked-about young running backs, made an even more personal splash on social media this week when he announced the birth of his daughter.

Corum entered the league in 2024 and emerged in 2025 as a reliable, explosive option in the Los Angeles Rams' backfield; he finished the 2025 regular season with 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 145 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Off the field, Corum’s life has been closely tied to his longtime partner, Makiah Shipp.

The couple met while at the University of Michigan and went public with their relationship during Corum’s transition from college star to NFL rookie.

Corum proposed in June 2024, and Shipp, an author, motivational speaker, and youth-advocacy figure, has frequently appeared at games and team events supporting him.

That background set the stage for Corum’s Instagram announcement on Thursday, sharing a carousel of photos introducing baby Zara, born Feb. 28, 2026, and a short, emotional note from dad.

The post immediately drew a flood of congratulatory replies from teammates, friends, and fans; among the first to react was former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter, who commented, “Congrats my brother!!!”

Jeter’s appearance in Corum’s comment section wasn’t random.

The two share a professional connection that dates back to Corum’s college days at Michigan.

Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In April 2023, while still starring for the Michigan Wolverines, Corum signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Greatness Wins, an athletic apparel brand co-founded by Jeter and Untuckit founder Chris Riccobono.

The agreement made Corum the brand’s first student-athlete ambassador, aligning one of college football’s most recognizable running backs with a company built around the mentality and discipline of elite athletes.

Derek Jeter walks the red carpet ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The partnership also carried a personal layer.

Corum has long cited Jeter as one of his childhood sports idols and even wore the No. 2 jersey throughout his career in tribute to the legendary Yankees shortstop.

When the deal was announced, Corum said working with Jeter felt “surreal,” describing the opportunity to collaborate with someone he had admired since childhood as a full-circle moment.

Because of that existing relationship, Jeter’s congratulatory message on Corum’s Instagram post celebrating the birth of his daughter carried extra meaning beyond a typical celebrity shoutout.