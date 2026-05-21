Details on Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Vanessa Trump has taken to social media to make one of the most personal confessions anyone could ever make. The girlfriend of golf legend Tiger Woods and ex-wife of presidential son, Donald Trump Jr., opened up to her followers about a serious medical diagnosis and recent surgery she's been dealing with as of late.

Kai Trump and her mother Vanessa Trump laugh with Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC during a break in a match against Los Angeles Golf Club at the TGL finals at SoFi Center on March 23, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spotlight on Vanessa Trump and her family, including social media star Kai Trump, has been intense in recent months. This is largely due to the DUI incident and car accident in which Woods was involved, ultimately leading to his arrest and criminal charge for driving while intoxicated.

Vanessa's teenage daughter, Kai, has also been in the headlines over the past several months for reasons trending towards both ups and downs. After posting a YouTube video about how she took her Secret Service detail to a boutique grocery store, the news coverage around Kai skewed towards having a critical lens. But when the teenager stepped out for her senior prom and graduation ceremony, all eyes were on the Trump family with congratulatory energy.

Now it's Vanessa Trump who is making headlines, and for a reason which is truly difficult to digest.

Ivanka Trump has reached out to Vanessa during her time of need

Vanessa Trump, left, and daughter Kai Trump watch Jupiter Links during a TGL match against New York Golf Club at SoFi Center on January 13, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an Instagram post of white lettering against a solid black background, Vanessa revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and in making her announcement, she revealed that she has already undergone a major surgery for the condition.

Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of five of President Trump’s grandchildren, says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.



“While this isn’t the news anyone expects,” Vanessa Trump wrote on Instagram. “I’m working closely with my medical team for a… pic.twitter.com/xqEON9S4yx — LiveNOW from FOX (@livenowfox) May 20, 2026

The 48-year-old thanked her medical staff and healthcare workers for their role in assisting her in navigating the first phase of her treatment.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Our thoughts are with Vanessa and Tiger during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/A8KsK2ZP1U — Ways To Golf (@WaysToGolf) May 20, 2026

In the caption of her announcement, Vaness wrote, "I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recover."

Her former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, commented on the post saying, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."

Vanessa is asking for privacy during this time as cancer affects the entire family, which includes her daughter Kai, as well as her other four children: Donald, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe,11. A cancer diagnosis is never an easy reality to come to terms with, and it goes without saying that Vanessa and her loved ones deserve the privacy for which they've asked.