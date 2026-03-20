Indiana’s meteoric rise back into the national spotlight in 2025 had a lot to do with one name: Fernando Mendoza.

The Hoosiers star authored one of the most efficient and explosive seasons in program history, helping Indiana win its first-ever national championship while cementing himself as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He finished the season with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes en route to becoming the first Hoosier to win the Heisman Trophy.

But just weeks before that draft moment, and fresh off the global buzz of the Winter Olympics, Mendoza flipped the script in a way nobody saw coming.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Late Friday, Mendoza posted an Instagram story that instantly caught traction across both college football and Olympic circles.

Holding a gold Fortnite Crown, he playfully attempted to bite it, tagging Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu with the caption: “@alysaxliu am I doing it right?”

It was a direct nod to one of the defining images of the 2026 Winter Games: Liu biting her gold medal after a historic performance in Milan.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza biting a gold Fortnite Crown on his Instagram Story. | Fernando Mendoza/Instagram

At just 20 years old, Liu delivered one of the most significant moments in modern U.S. figure skating.

Liu captured gold in the women’s singles event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman to do so since 2002 and ending a decades-long drought for Team USA.

She also helped secure gold in the team event, marking a dominant Olympic showing that elevated her into global stardom.

Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal and the flag after the medal ceremony for the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

A former prodigy who became the youngest U.S. champion at 13, Liu stepped away from the sport before mounting a stunning comeback, winning the 2025 World Championships and then delivering Olympic gold just months later.

That journey, combined with her infectious personality and fearless skating style, has helped redefine the sport.

Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal in the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

With the 2026 NFL Draft just one month away, Mendoza is already positioning himself as one of the most recognizable personalities in sports.

For a projected No. 1 pick entering a league driven as much by marketability as production, that matters.