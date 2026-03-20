Fernando Mendoza Shares Unexpected Message for Olympic Star Alysa Liu
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Indiana’s meteoric rise back into the national spotlight in 2025 had a lot to do with one name: Fernando Mendoza.
The Hoosiers star authored one of the most efficient and explosive seasons in program history, helping Indiana win its first-ever national championship while cementing himself as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
He finished the season with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes en route to becoming the first Hoosier to win the Heisman Trophy.
But just weeks before that draft moment, and fresh off the global buzz of the Winter Olympics, Mendoza flipped the script in a way nobody saw coming.
Late Friday, Mendoza posted an Instagram story that instantly caught traction across both college football and Olympic circles.
Holding a gold Fortnite Crown, he playfully attempted to bite it, tagging Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu with the caption: “@alysaxliu am I doing it right?”
It was a direct nod to one of the defining images of the 2026 Winter Games: Liu biting her gold medal after a historic performance in Milan.
At just 20 years old, Liu delivered one of the most significant moments in modern U.S. figure skating.
Liu captured gold in the women’s singles event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman to do so since 2002 and ending a decades-long drought for Team USA.
She also helped secure gold in the team event, marking a dominant Olympic showing that elevated her into global stardom.
A former prodigy who became the youngest U.S. champion at 13, Liu stepped away from the sport before mounting a stunning comeback, winning the 2025 World Championships and then delivering Olympic gold just months later.
That journey, combined with her infectious personality and fearless skating style, has helped redefine the sport.
With the 2026 NFL Draft just one month away, Mendoza is already positioning himself as one of the most recognizable personalities in sports.
For a projected No. 1 pick entering a league driven as much by marketability as production, that matters.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.