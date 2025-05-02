The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Formula 1 Stars Trade Speed for Sport Before Miami Grand Prix

The F1 elite are hitting the padel courts before the big race in Miami.

Charles Leclerc at Reserve Miami Seaplane on April 29, 2025.
Charles Leclerc at Reserve Miami Seaplane on April 29, 2025. / Photo Credit - Major Media

Before the engines roared at the Miami Grand Prix, the Formula 1 stars had a different kind of competition to tackle — padel. 

Charles Leclerc kicked off race week with a padel match at the exclusive Reserve Padel Miami Seaplane club on Tuesday, April 29, trading in his usual horsepower for a padel racket. 

charles leclarc f1
Charles Leclerc at Reserve Miami Seaplane on April 29, 2025 / Photo Credit - Major Media

But Leclerc wasn’t alone for long. The very next day, on April 30, a group of F1 stars including George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, and reigning Miami GP champion Lando Norris hit the courts at Reserve Padel’s Miami Design District club for a game of their own.

These luxurious padel clubs are quickly becoming the unofficial warm-up zone for F1 athletes, who are bringing their competitive edge from the racetrack to the court. According to a courtside source, “They were competitive, but having fun — no helmets, just headbands.”

With their energy on full display, it’s clear that the only thing the F1 elite take more seriously than their racing is a game of padel.

