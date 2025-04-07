Johnny Gaudreau's wife has perfect 'daddy' tribute having third child after his death
Meredith Gaudreau has recently welcomed a new chapter in her life with the birth of her third child, whose arrival comes seven months after the tragic loss of her husband, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau.
Meredith gave birth to her son, Carter Michael Gaudreau, on Tuesday, April 1. She shared the joyful news six days later on Instagram via a series of photos of featuring herself and the newborn.
"I had our third baby! 4/1/25. Another baby boy Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exactly the same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too," Meredith heartfully wrote in the post caption.
"We are going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever," she added.
The post received an outpouring of support from fans, with several pointing out Carter's resemblence to his late father.
"Johnnys twin!!" wrote one person.
Another fan shared, “Congratulations! Carter is beautiful.”
“Cannot get over the fact that he looks just like Johnny. Sent from heaven from his Dad,” added a third person.
The birth of Carter comes just three months after Meredith's sister-in-law, Madeline Gaudreau, gave birth to her own son, Tripp Matthew, with Johnny’s brother, Matthew Gaudreau. Both Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, tragically lost their lives on August 29, 2024, when they were struck by a drunk driver while biking together.
Johnny's team, the Columbus Blue Jackets have continued to welcome Meredith and her family at games in honor of their fallen teammate.