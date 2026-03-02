LaMelo Ball’s Girlfriend Ana Montana’s ‘Toxic’ Confession Sparks Buzz

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball hasn't had the 2025-26 NBA season that he was hoping for.

Ball is currently averaging 19.3 points per game for a Hornets team that has a 30-31 record and is on the outside looking in for playoff contention. This is the lowest points per game total that Ball has produced in a season since he was a rookie (he averaged 25.2 points per game last season). This is largely owed to his taking nearly five fewer shots per game than he did a season ago and playing about five fewer minutes.

It must be said that Ball has been dealing with persistent ankle issues, which have hindered his development. Still, Hornets fans were surely expecting a different version of Ball than they've received to this point in the year.

LaMelo entered the league as a superstar, given that he's part of the notorious Ball family (which includes his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo and his father, Lavar). Because of this, LaMelo has been in the spotlight since he was in high school and is surely used to people talking about his actions off the court.

Ball has experienced this once again when it comes to his relationship. The 24-year-old is reportedly dating influencer and model Ana Montana.

Montana (whose real name is Analicia Chaves) became famous after appearing in music videos for hip-hop icons like T.I., Rick Ross, and FloRida. She has also been linked to soccer superstar Karim Benzema in the past.

There is a 12-year age gap between Ball and Montana, and the two have been linked to each other since 2021. Yet, they didn't become official until the summer of 2023.

Ana Montana Turns Heads With "Toxic" Claim in Social Media Post

Montana is drawing attention with a message she shared on a recent Instagram post.

The post showed her listening to "Ain't It Fun" by Paramore and seemingly sighing at the camera. The post's caption was, "POV: You realize everything you've been using your whole life is toxic. And now you have to relearn how to exist".

To be clear, there's nothing to suggest that Montana's post has anything to do with LaMelo ball, and her caption being, "Welcome to my non-toxic luxury girl era 🤍Anndddd now your personality is glass bottles, organic cotton, and filtered water 🤷🏽‍♀️ better late then never!!!" suggests it's more about the products she uses in her everyday life.

But it's still an interesting message to share.