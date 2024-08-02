Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles prove a kid can turn into their idol
Simone Biles and Livvy Dunne may be two of the biggest names in gymnastics right now, but the LSU icon’s throwback photos show she was once just a kid with a dream to be like Biles.
2024 has been a banner year for the athletes. 27-year-old Biles just became the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time — with her latest gold medal and a diamond-encrusted GOAT necklace to prove it. In April, Dunne, 21, led Louisiana State University to its first NCAA championship win in school history.
But back in 2015 — when Dunne was 12 and Biles was one month shy of 18 — the then-preteen was just thrilled to meet the GOAT at the 2015 WOGA Classic, in which Dunne competed at the Junior Elite level.
“Nastia, Simone, Maddie #wogaclassic2015,” Dunne captioned the photo of herself with Biles, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, and fellow gymnast (and future LSU teammate) Madison Rau.
Three years later, Dunne shared an updated photo of her and Biles at the 2018 National Team camp. (Biles, at the time, was a four-time Olympic gold medalist after the 2016 Rio Games.) “Back @ camp!#ntcamp!” Dunne captioned the picture.
Of course, it’s not just Biles Dunne has looked up to since childhood — it’s also every other Olympic gymnast, including all of the 2012 Fierce Five athletes (Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber, and Kyla Ross, all of whom Dunne has photos with on her Instagram account).
“I can't believe it I touched Aly Raisman!!!!!” a 9-year-old Dunne captioned a photo of her meeting Raisman at a signing in 2012.