Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn jokes that she 'can't go wrong' training in a sweater vest
No one works harder than Lindsey Vonn — especially when it comes to training casually.
The gold medal winning skier, 40, is putting her primary spring focus on training and hitting the slopes as fast as she can following her success at the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup. Vonn shared her latest training stint on Wednesday, April 9, with a post on her Instagram channel.
In the video, Vonn can be seen starting at the top of a mountain as she springs herself off — and picking up a good amount of speed doing it. As skillfull as her approach was, she let her 2.5 million Instagram followers know that she's doing all of this training in a sweater vest, which she is quite proud of.
"Going fast… just how I like it! Spring testing camp is officially under way…. And yes, I’m training in my sweater vest. Can’t go wrong with a sweater vest!" she captioned the post.
It didn't take long for the skier's fans to show her everlasting support in the comments of the post.
"Lightning in the clouds," wrote one person.
A second person shouted, "Awesome and Amazing!"
"Breathtaking," gushed a third person.
Vonn's comeback after a career-threatening injury is the stuff of legends, yet she remains incredibly humble. She told Sports Illustrated back in February that she manages to still compete at a high level because she still dreams like a younger person.
"I feel like a kid, and that may sound weird coming from a 40-year-old," she joked. "But, sometimes, you just never grow up. Maybe that means I’m naïve. But I still dream."
One thing is for certain, Vonn has proven that she's still got a lot left in the tank — and her casual sweater vest might just be a new staple badge for her success.