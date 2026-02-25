Headlines following Team USA’s stunning overtime win over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics centered on the players, the program’s long-awaited gold, and the viral images of an emotional rink celebration.

That changed when a new off-ice detail reframed the night’s narrative.

Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes #86 of Team United States celebrates with teammates after scoring the golden goal in overtime against Team Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Famous sports media personality Pat McAfee reportedly covered the entire tab for Team USA’s celebratory night at Miami’s E11EVEN Nightclub, a bill that landed around $150,000.

A video circulating on social media shows McAfee addressing the gold medalists, thanking them for representing the country and telling them he’d partnered with the club so “you don’t have to spend a dollar.”

The gesture gained even more traction when McAfee’s wife reshared coverage of the payment on Instagram.

Pat McAfee's wife Samantha McAfee shares Team USA moment on Instagram. | Samantha McAfee/Instagram

McAfee is a former NFL punter turned media entrepreneur, and the sometimes polarizing personality behind The Pat McAfee Show and a regular presence on College GameDay.

He’s built a reputation not just for his high-energy broadcasts, but for putting real money behind the moments he creates.

Glendale, AZ, USA; ESPN personality Pat McAfee during the Miami Hurricanes game against the Mississippi Rebels in the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2023, he signed a reported five-year, roughly $85 million licensing agreement with ESPN, a deal that allows him to retain ownership and control of his show while distributing it across ESPN platforms and expanding his role on College GameDay.

When it comes to the show’s on-campus kicking contest, McAfee has been the deep pocket.

Front Office Sports reports he personally funded about $4.45 million in payouts this season alone, with roughly $2.7 million coming from made kicks, while ESPN has tallied approximately $6.25 million given to students and charities over the past three years.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee talks during College GameDay as Nick Saban. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Off camera, McAfee’s wife, Samantha McAfee, has been a steady presence.

An Indianapolis-born animal advocate, she’s worked at shelters and pet stores, earned a grooming license, and frequently uses her platform to promote animal causes and family life.

The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Mackenzie, in 2023.