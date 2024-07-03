Real-life Ted Lasso mocked for haircut at Premier League intro
So you’re telling me there’s a chance?
This could be the new slogan for Brighton & Hove Albion FC as far as their Premier League title aspirations after hiring the youngest manager in Premier League history, 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler.
Of course it’s also an iconic line from the classic comedy “Dumb and Dumber.”
Unfortunately for the fresh-faced and enthusiastic American and German dual citizen, his new haircut was ridiculed and compared to Lloyd Christmas.
It’s all very “Ted Lasso,” who of course also came into a fictionalized version of the Premier League as a colossal underdog.
Hurzeler has much better credentials of course. He guided St. Pauli to promotion in the Bundesliga, but much like Lasso, he has that boyish innocence and charm. Plus, bad haircut aside, he’s better looking. Sorry Ted (and Jason Sudeikis).
"I'm aware this is a huge job,” the 31 year old said in his opening press conference. “It's a big challenge and I think I need a lot of courage and ability so I need to stay humble.”
Humble indeed.
With even his haircut under scrutiny, Hurzeler’s humility might be his greatest strength.