As the 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic unfolds, the tournament once again sits at the center of baseball’s international spotlight.

The event, launched in 2006 to showcase the sport’s global reach, has steadily grown into one of the most anticipated competitions on the baseball calendar, bringing together MLB stars and national teams in a format that blends pride, rivalry, and high-level talent.

Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela pitcher Luinder Avila (58) hands the ball to manager Omar López (22) in the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This year’s tournament has already produced compelling storylines, particularly around Team Venezuela, one of the most talent-rich rosters in the field.

Venezuelan superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., the face of the country’s lineup and one of Major League Baseball’s most dynamic players, has been central to that attention.

On Saturday, however, conversation around the Braves star briefly extended beyond the diamond when his wife, Venezuelan model Maria Laborde, shared a personal moment on social media just hours before Venezuela’s matchup against Canada.

Laborde posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story showing herself in an all-black outfit accompanied by a black heart emoji.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde posting a selfie in an all-black outfit ahead of Venezuela's World Baseball Classic matchup. | Maria Laborde/Instagram

Few players in modern baseball carry the star power of Acuña.

The Venezuelan outfielder debuted in the majors with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and immediately emerged as one of the league’s most electrifying talents.

Over the course of his MLB career, Acuña has compiled a .289 batting average with 186 home runs and 459 RBIs, combining elite power with exceptional speed.

His résumé includes the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year award, five All-Star selections, three Silver Slugger honors, and the 2023 National League MVP award.

That MVP campaign was historic: Acuña hit .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and an unprecedented 73 stolen bases, becoming the first player in MLB history to produce a 40-home run, 70-steal season.

After recovering from injuries, including an ACL tear in 2024, Acuña returned to form, posting a .935 OPS with 21 home runs and 42 RBIs in 95 games in 2025.

That resurgence helped position him as one of the marquee names in the 2026 WBC field.

While Acuña’s achievements on the field are well known, Laborde has built her own profile in the fashion and social media world.

The Venezuelan model, born in 2000, gained early recognition after being crowned Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015 and has since worked with major global clothing brands including Mango, Zara, and H&M.

Laborde is also a prominent presence on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses of her lifestyle, fitness routines, and family life with followers.

Acuña and Laborde’s relationship has been widely followed by fans since they began dating in 2019.

The couple became engaged in early 2023 and married later that year in August.

They share two young sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamall, and frequently post family moments online, offering fans a look at the off-field life of one of baseball’s biggest stars.