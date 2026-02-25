Chloe Kim and Suni Lee were already riding high in public view after the close of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Kim the emotional, three-time halfpipe podium finisher, and Lee as one of Team USA’s breakout young stars.

But a single street photo this week shifted the conversation from medals and recovery to cultural momentum.

Paris, France; Kaylia Nemour of Algeria and Sunisa Lee of the United States after winning medals on the uneven bar on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A set of images of the two U.S. stars together in New York, shared by GQ Sports on Tuesday, quickly spread across social media, giving fans a both celebratory and symbolic post-Games moment.

Just two days earlier, Team USA had set a new Winter Olympic record with 12 gold medals, surpassing the 10 won in 2002, and finished with 33 total medals, its best haul ever outside North America.

Fans online were quick to react to the latest post.

"The new Dream Team," one user commented.

"Blizzard Babes!" another fan replied.

"🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 best athletes in the world !!!" one other responded.

"Gold Medal Baddies 😍😍😍😍," another remarked.

"Beauty with Gold metals ❤️," said one other fan.

"Queens ❤️❤️❤️," another user commented.

Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates her silver medal in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

How Chloe Kim and Suni Lee Became Team USA Icons

Kim rose to global fame with back-to-back Olympic golds in 2018 and 2022 and, despite a recent shoulder injury, added another silver medal in Milan-Cortina, reinforcing her status as the face of women’s halfpipe.

Kim dug through intense rehab after a labrum tear in January and admitted she “had a shoulder brace on that mobilized or restricted a lot of the movement … I kind of had to figure all that out in eight days,”

Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States competes on the beam on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Lee, already a household name from her Olympic gymnastics success, has deliberately expanded her brand into fashion and lifestyle.

Last fall, she and WNBA All-Star Angel Reese walked in the 2025 edition of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, becoming the first major athletes to model in the brand’s signature showcase.

Off the runway, she has steadily built a blue-chip endorsement portfolio with brands such as Nike, American Eagle, HOKA, Batiste, L'Oréal, and SKIMS, spanning performance wear, beauty, and lifestyle.

Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates her silver medal in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Seeing two complementary stars from different disciplines linked together just 48 hours after Team USA’s historic run in Milan-Cortina reinforces a narrative that’s been building since the closing ceremony: the United States has emerged as a true Winter Games powerhouse.