Travis Kelce made his first move on Taylor Swift a year ago today and fans are celebrating
It’s been a year since Travis Kelce shared his attempt to give Taylor Swift his phone number at her Missouri Eras Tour show, and fans are celebrating their now-successful romance.
Swifties took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, July 26, to commemorate the anniversary of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s bold move, which he initially discussed back in 2023 on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.
In fact, the New Heights account itself referenced the historic day, posting on their X account, “It’s been one hell of a year 😅.” Fans of both the NFL brothers and Swift instantly poured in.
“Thanks for bringing us along for the ride!,” commented one thankful fan, while another said, “And something tells me the best is still yet to come!!!! 🥰 you guys are the best, thanks for letting us join you this last year!”
One Swiftie humorously noted, “Well Travis, you knew what you wanted and boy, you got her.” The sentiment was shared widely, with many echoing Swift’s reaction to the podcast shoutout, where she later described Kelce’s attempt as “metal as hell.”
Adding to the excitement, the 14-time Grammy winner may have hinted at an engagement during her recent performance at the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on July 19. The singer, 34, performed a mashup of “Stay, Stay, Stay” and “Paper Rings” during her secret set. The lyrics of “Paper Rings” include lines like, "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings" and "darling, you're the one I want."
Swift's fans started speculating about a possible engagement with Kelce, also 34. One fan wrote on X, "You're the one I want in paper rings, in picture frames, in all my dreams, so I think that it's best if we both stay. SHE JUST PROPOSED TO TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE,” while another commented, "They are so engaged, right? I mean, it's a done deal at this point."
Neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed an engagement so far.