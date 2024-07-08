USA Olympic teen-sensation Hezly Rivera: 5 things to know
Upon her return to school this fall, 16-year-old Hezly Rivera is going to have a hell of a “How I spent my summer vacation” story.
In the meantime, the spectacular gymnast is in training mode. Last week, Rivera earned her spot on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team at the Olympic trials. She will head to Paris next month, joining Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Simone Biles in representing the U.S. at the 2024 Olympic Games.
A remarkable feat for Rivera, her spot on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team makes her the youngest Olympian on Team USA. At 16 years old, Rivera’s spot on the team arrives over a decade in the making. And you’ll want to know more about her as she is quickly becoming a household name.
Here are five things to know about Hezly Rivera ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Rivera first got into gymnastics at a friend’s birthday party at five years old
According to a report on the Olympic Games’ official website, Rivera was attending a friend’s birthday party at a local gymnastics gym. Noting her energy and athleticism, the staff at the gym suggested she try out for the team. It’s safe to say this worked out in her favor.
Rivera is originally from New Jersey
Rivera and her family hail from Oradel, New Jersey. Her family moved to Plano, Texas, where she began training for the games.
Rivera trains at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy
Upon moving to Plano, Rivera began training at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, which has spawned many Olympians. Among the prestigious WOGA alumni are 2016 Olympic world champion Madison Kocian, 2004 Athens Summer Olympic Games all-around gold medalist Carly Patterson, and 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games all-around gold medalist and five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin. Rivera trains under the latter’s father and WOGA co-founder, Valeri Liukin.
Rivera first met Biles when she was eight years old, before the 2016 games
Before earning her spot on the women’s team, Rivera had the chance to meet Biles before she competed in the 2016 games, which proved to be an Olympic breakthrough for Biles with four gold medals. Eight years later, Biles intends to look after Rivera as she makes her Olympic debut.
“We’re really excited to kind of show her the ropes,” Biles told the Associated Press. “And at least she doesn’t have to do it alone. She has four veterans that have been there before.”
Rivera was planning to learn how to drive and get her license this summer
At 16 years old, earning one’s license is a rite of passage. But competing in the Olympics is a rare, hard-earned opportunity. According to the Associated Press, Rivera was planning to take driving lessons this summer, in hopes to get her license.
But it looks like these lessons will have to take the backseat.