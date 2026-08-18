Odell Beckham Jr. has waited years for another chance to put on a New York Giants uniform. Before doing it again Saturday, however, the veteran wide receiver made sure to savor a moment that had nothing to do with football.

Beckham shared a touching sideline interaction with his 4-year-old son, Zydn, ahead of the Giants’ preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 15.

In video shared by the NFL, Beckham walked over to Zydn and immediately scooped him into his arms. The father and son embraced before Beckham put him back down and the two broke into their own handshake, finishing it off with a fist bump.

It was a brief exchange, but one that carried considerably more meaning given the circumstances.

Beckham is back where his NFL career began. This time, his son was there to watch it happen.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants Return Comes With a New Addition on the Sideline

Beckham entered the NFL with the Giants as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, quickly becoming one of the league’s biggest stars during his first stint in New York.

More than a decade later, his return looks considerably different.

Beckham welcomed Zydn with his former partner, Lauren Wood, in February 2022, just days after winning Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. On Saturday, Zydn got a front-row seat for a chapter of his father’s career that began years before he was born.

The moment became even more fitting thanks to what Zydn was wearing: a miniature blue No. 3 Beckham Giants jersey.

After their handshake, Beckham turned his attention to Wood, who was also on the sideline wearing his old No. 3 LSU jersey.

For a player whose career has taken him from New York to Cleveland, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Miami, Saturday offered a rare chance to bring two very different eras of his life together.

Beckham Has Opened Up About What Fatherhood Means to Him

Beckham, 33, has previously made it clear that fatherhood has reshaped the way he thinks about his life away from football.

In a February 2025 interview with People, the three-time Pro Bowler spoke about wanting to build a stable future for Zydn and, more importantly, pass along the values he learned from his own father.

“For me, I just hope he learns love,” Beckham said at the time. “I feel like this world is so full of hate and comparisons and jealousy and all these other things. I hope that I can instill in him everything that my father instilled in me.”

He also acknowledged that he will not be able to guide his son through every moment of his life, making the lessons he can teach him now even more important.

Saturday offered a quieter glimpse at that relationship.

Beckham’s second stint with the Giants may still have plenty of football memories ahead. His first preseason game back already delivered one that had very little to do with the final score.

