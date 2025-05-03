Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes party at F1’s Carbone Beach, joined by stars and VIPs
Miami’s elite kicked off the F1 Miami Race Week in style at American Express Presents Carbone Beach, a three-night supper club experience that featured an unforgettable evening on Friday, May 2.
Hosted by Major Food Group and powered by American Express, the event attracted some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, with none other than football legends Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes leading the charge.
Brady and Mahomes were spotted mingling with an exclusive guest list that included fellow stars like Jamie Foxx, Stassi Schroeder, Winnie Harlow, and more. The two football greats were the center of attention as the star-studded crowd basked in the luxury of the event, set against the stunning backdrop of the Miami Beach shoreline.
The night’s excitement kicked off with a surprise performance by award-winning artist Jelly Roll, who wowed the crowd with hit songs like “Get By,” “Liar,” and a hip-hop medley. Brady and Mahomes were seen enjoying the performance as they sipped on specialty cocktails like the Amex-inspired Centurion Spritz.
The event, curated by Major Food Group and hosted at the exclusive Carbone Beach venue, also featured a lavish cocktail hour with a stunning ice sculpture, oysters, lobster, and a caviar bar. Guests indulged in a four-course meal, including signature dishes like Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Lobster Ravioli.
With a lineup like Brady and Mahomes, it’s no surprise that Carbone Beach became the ultimate hotspot for F1’s biggest weekend.
