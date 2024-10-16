Track icon Allyson Felix plans to help other female athletes rise to her level
Always Alpha is a groundbreaking sports management firm exclusively focused on women’s sports, founded by Olympic legend Allyson Felix, her brother and business partner Wes Felix, and sports executive Cosette Chaput.
The agency aims to revolutionize talent management for female athletes by offering personalized support tailored to modern athletes who are not just competitors, but also investors, entrepreneurs, advocates, and change-makers.
Allyson, the most decorated track and field athlete in history, brings her experience as an athlete and businesswoman to the forefront of this new venture. Having diversified her career across marketing, media, and entrepreneurship, Allyson and her brother Wes created Always Alpha to offer the kind of support they wished existed when they began their own entrepreneurial journey with their lifestyle brand, Saysh.
“Young athletes often ask me how I’ve diversified and consistently grown my business across marketing, media, entrepreneurship, venture, entertainment and impact,” the athlete said. “Wes and I did it ourselves piece by piece, out of necessity — because there wasn’t another option for transforming our vision into reality. With Always Alpha, we’re taking everything we learned and creating the modern management firm I used to dream of existing to help the next generation of talent do the same and build the future they in turn dream of too.”
Chaput, known for her groundbreaking work in sports marketing, adds further expertise to the agency. Together, the founders are poised to reimagine women’s sports management, providing opportunities for female athletes to thrive in an industry with limitless potential.
“Women’s sports is an underserved and undervalued billion dollar industry,” said Chaput. “Women are more than athletes, more than an afterthought and more than the current system is built for. Always Alpha is reimagining modern talent management for today’s athletes, investors, moms, entrepreneurs, broadcasters, coaches, advocates and change-makers.”
As part of Dolphin Entertainment’s portfolio, Always Alpha will leverage top-tier marketing resources to elevate female athletes and redefine their impact on the sports world and beyond.