Boxing Champion Ryan Garcia Part of One-of-a-Kind Coachella Experience

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia was one of many big to have a unique experience like never before at Coachella.

This year’s music festival at Indio, California, has been in the headlines for artists like Justin Bieber’s midnight performance, but there’s a whole livestream world that’s transforming Coachella Valley into “the largest IRL streaming studio ever constructed at a music festival.”

MemeHouse Networks has created nine themed houses and deployed more than 80 cameras across the desert for both weekends at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, providing more than 2,500 hours of live content know as The Scene.

Content being captured of content creators Johnny and Evelyn Ortiz. | YDG WRLD

“Memehouse’s nine-house Coachella compound is designed as a neighborhood of distinct experiences, each with its own atmosphere, programming, and streaming personalities.”

During the day, the houses serve as luxury wellness retreats, beauty and glam hubs, gaming and live-streaming compounds, as well as activation space for brands. By night, they are transformed into creator-led experiences with all nine houses broadcasting simultaneously.

"Coachella has always been the place where culture moves first, and The Scene is our answer to what that looks like in 2026," Sandra Aderibigbe, MemeHouse’s Director of Markering says. "We built nine houses, each with its own world, its own energy, and its own community of creators living and streaming in real time. It's the largest IRL streaming studio ever built at a music festival, and every moment of it is live for anyone in the world to watch."

Ryan Garcia, Boxing world champion, enters The Scene

It certainly caught the attention of the likes of the 27-year-old reigning WBC welterweight champion boxer Garcia, who stopped by and posed for photos.

Ryan Garcia, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, with YDG WRLD CEO Keella Garre | YDG WRLD

Garcia could be seen enjoying MemeHouse’s Friday night festivities in a bright red matching tracksuit, donning a slicked back hairstyle. Next to Garcia, CEO of YDG WRLD, Keella Garre, could be seen wearing a burgundy red feather ensemble complete with a straight black hairstyle.

“I love Coachella, and I love MemeHouse - they know how to throw a real event - the level of hospitality is top tier, always love their event, and catching up with friends who attend,” Garcia tells The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.

Viewers can watch live across MemeHouse's platforms, including Twitch and Kick. Programming from The Scene runs through both weekends of Coachella and continues into the following week during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, also held in Indio.