Claire Kittle, Tony Hawk Celebrate Birthdays at Epic New Vegas Sports Club, Tailgate Beach
A new Las Vegas, Nevada, sports club right across from Allegiant Stadium is getting all kinds of buzz after celebrating its grand opening on May 16. In fact, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and famous NFL WAG Claire Kittle celebrated their birthdays there.
Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is a completely new concept on the Strip: A sports-driven dayclub experience that combines live games, betting culture, and entertainment in a luxury pool setting. It's "more than just a pool with TVs" experience.
The club is set in a 50,000-square foot venue with 125 feet of LED screens and three heated pools.
"Tailgate Beach Club is built around year-round sports programming and major cultural moments, not just DJs and parties. From NFL Sundays and UFC fights to World Cup events, fantasy football drafts, playoff watch parties, and celebrity performances, the venue is designed to turn live sports into large scale social experiences."
The poolside action heated up for opening weekend with Snoop Dogg performing and athletes and celebrities in the house including Hawk, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle along with his wife Claire, his teammates Nick Bosa, Mac Jones and several others, and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.
It's Claire's 32nd birthday this month and she celebrated by rocking her bikini in one of the VIP bungalows.
Hawk also celebrated his big 58th and was at Tailgate Beach Club.
While 49ers players took over Tailgate Beach Club, given it's proximity to the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, no doubt the Raiders fans will take over on game days in what is an awesome new spot.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.