Claire Kittle, Tony Hawk Celebrate Birthdays at Epic New Vegas Sports Club, Tailgate Beach

A new Las Vegas, Nevada, sports club right across from Allegiant Stadium is getting all kinds of buzz after celebrating its grand opening on May 16. In fact, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and famous NFL WAG Claire Kittle celebrated their birthdays there.

Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is a completely new concept on the Strip: A sports-driven dayclub experience that combines live games, betting culture, and entertainment in a luxury pool setting. It's "more than just a pool with TVs" experience.

Game days just got kicked up a notch 🔥



The Tailgate Beach Club grand opening showed that all the stadium action you crave happens poolside with your favorite teams, artists, and party people. 🌊@tailgatebeachlv pic.twitter.com/E13s4RZWOl — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) May 17, 2026

The club is set in a 50,000-square foot venue with 125 feet of LED screens and three heated pools.

Tailgate Beach Club | Toby Acuna

"Tailgate Beach Club is built around year-round sports programming and major cultural moments, not just DJs and parties. From NFL Sundays and UFC fights to World Cup events, fantasy football drafts, playoff watch parties, and celebrity performances, the venue is designed to turn live sports into large scale social experiences."

The poolside action heated up for opening weekend with Snoop Dogg performing and athletes and celebrities in the house including Hawk, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle along with his wife Claire, his teammates Nick Bosa, Mac Jones and several others, and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.

George and Claire Kittle at Tailgate Beach Club. | Denise Trucello

It's Claire's 32nd birthday this month and she celebrated by rocking her bikini in one of the VIP bungalows.

Claire Kittle celebrating her birthday at Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. | Denise Trucello

Hawk also celebrated his big 58th and was at Tailgate Beach Club.

George Kittle and Tony Hawk | Denise Trucello

While 49ers players took over Tailgate Beach Club, given it's proximity to the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, no doubt the Raiders fans will take over on game days in what is an awesome new spot.