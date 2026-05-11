Colby Raha Is Attempting Record Jump for Club Opening at Site of Evel Knievel Crash

Colby Raha is attempting a jump that Evel Knievel famously failed back on New Year’s Eve of 1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada, hoping the same fountains that swallowed up the famous daredevil don’t do the same to him.

On May 17, the freestyle motocross athlete and X Games superstar Raha will be on the hallowed ground again nearly 60 years later trying to clear the Caesars Palace Front Fountains on his motorcycle.

Colby Raha will dare to take on the Caesars Palace fountains. | Caesars Palace PR

On that day almost six decades ago, Knievel spectacularly crashed his motorcycle on live TV when attempting to jump the famous fountains. It looked like he was going to make the jump, but landed on the edge of the ramp and was thrown from his bike, skidding across the pavement and breaking his pelvis, femur, and wrist. Ultimately he’d survive, but spent 29 days in a coma. You can watch the shocking video here at your own risk.

This time, Raha is targeting a vertical height of 100 feet. That would shatter his own current world record for vertical motorcycle performance. It’s extra special for him because of where he’s attempting to do it with all the history behind it:

Colby Raha has pushed the limits of what’s possible on a motorcycle. | Caesars Palace PR

"Attempting a jump at the same location where Evel Knievel made his historic attempt carries real meaning," he said. "It's an opportunity to push limits at one of the most iconic locations in stunt history at one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas."

The site of Colby Raha’s record jump on May 17. | Caesars Palace PR

Members of the Knievel family are expected to be on hand for the attempt as well.

Raha is a 12-time X Games medalist with a career built around pushing the limits on a motorcycle where no one thought possible. His Record Breakers brand captures his content and no doubt will have some awesome stuff from Caesars Palace.

Colby Raha is trying to do what Evel Knievel couldn’t/ | Caesars Palace PR

The jump is set for 2 p.m. local time on a Sunday where a large crowd can watch. The OMNIA Dayclub and Skybar, which is the brand new 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex that Tao Group Hospitality is officially opening that same weekend, will have the best view. Raha's ascent is designed to be visible above the roofline of OMNIA, giving the opening crowd a front-row seat into history. The cell phone videos people upload are sure to be unreal.

"OMNIA Dayclub and Skybar is already setting a new standard for what Las Vegas daylife can be, and there's no better way to announce that to the world than with Colby Raha launching over the same fountains that made Evel Knievel a legend," said Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Jason Strauss. "This is the kind of moment that only happens in Las Vegas, and only at Caesars Palace."

This is also a big moment for Caesars Palace as its 60-year history is also tied to the Knievel failed jump.

Knievel said the failure at Caesars crash that was broadcast nationally made him famous and an instant household name. Raha will definitely go viral for the jump in the age of social media — he just hopes his attempt goes smoother than Knievel’s.

Colby Raha | Caesars Palace PR