Equestrian Event With Insane Prize Pool Draws Out Big Names in Miami

The Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT), the world’s premier Arabian horse championship series, hit Miami, Florida, where the celebrities were out in force.

The GCAT is an exclusive, high-stakes international championship show designed to showcase the beauty, form, and movement of Purebred Arabian horses.

A horse is showcased at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami. | Arabian Insider

Over this past weekend, the event transformed Miami Beach into a world-class equestrian stage, welcoming over 100 horses and handlers from across the globe to compete for crucial GCAT points and a share of the Americas circuit's $2.7 million prize fund.

It also was quite the party featuring surprise sets by 50 Cent and Sean Paul, and a Closing Ceremony performance by Jason Derulo.

50 Cent performed at the opening night of Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach on Friday, April 10, 2026. | John Parra/Getty Images for Global Champions Arabians Tour

Other big names in the sports world showed up, including influencer and former Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen, former Miami Hurricanes star and New Orleans Saints Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma, and professional golfer Paris Hilinski.

Larsa certainly stood out in this red dress:

Larsa Pippen at the Global Champions Arabian Tour Miami. | John Parra/Getty for Global Champions Arabians Tour

Meanwhile, Vilma was back in Miami where he played for some of the best ‘Canes teams from 2000-2003.

Jonathan Vilma at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami. | John Parra/Getty for Global Champions Arabians Tour

Also, the likes of DJ Khaled, Bethenny Frankel, Kiki Barth, Mario Carbone, the Mayor of Miami Steven Meiner, Daymond John, Romero Britto, Stephanie and Masoud Shojaee, Terrence J, Oliver Trevena, Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine.

It was quite the weekend.

“Miami Beach has once again proven to be an extraordinary stage for the Global Champions Arabians Tour,” said Faleh Al Nasr, Chairman of the Global Champions Arabians Tour. “The energy, the international audience, and the level of competition we witnessed this weekend reflect exactly what GCAT stands for. To see this sport brought to life in such an iconic destination, alongside world-class hospitality and entertainment, is incredibly meaningful as we continue to grow our presence across the Americas.”