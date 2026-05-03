Formula 1 Miami Brings Out Stars for Carbone Beach Event

Formula 1 racing in Miami always brings out the stars and the parties. This year was no different with the big-time names hitting South Beach.

On Kentucky Derby weekend, the stars still flocked to Florida for the other kind of racing, and the big events like CARBONE BEACH put together by Major Food Group and American Express.

Carbone Beach even in Miami F1 weekend. | John Parra/Getty Images

The exclusive three-night supper club is put on by Chef Mario Carbone and was kicked off Friday, May 1, with a featured cocktail hour that had a signature 2,500-pound ice sculpture, and an insane display of seafood. Chef Carbone then put out signature dishes such as carpaccio piemontese, spicy rigatoni in vodka, Shinzo, and lobster ravioli to name a few. Yum.

It was also all about the celebrities in attendance.

The evening turned up with a surpise performance from award-winning rapper Ludacris, who also brought out the big guns including Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Wyclef Jean.

Ludacris attends Amex x CARBONE BEACH on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. | John Parra/Getty Images | John Parra/Getty Images

DJ Khaled even brought guest Jamie Foxx up from the crowd for an impromptu performance of “Gold Digger” and “Blame It.” Then comedian and actor Kevin Hart joined the duo as well for an epic night.

Kevin Hart attends Amex x CARBONE BEACH on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. | John Parra/Getty Images | John Parra/Getty Images

F1 weekend is becoming like a Super Bowl experience and Miami knows how to do both events right.

DJ Khaled attends Amex x CARBONE BEACH on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. | John Parra/Getty Images