Historic Female Boxing Event 'The Knockout Queen' Set To Take over Coachella Valley

An epic boxing event like never before is descending on the Coachella Valley for a three-day, CSAC-sanctioned women’s bouts in what is hailed as the The Knockout Queen.

From June 22-24, the historic event is taking place in Indio, California, with a collision between the digital generation and the sweet science that is The Knockout Queen. It’s all presented by Fansly and produced under the full regulatory authority of the California State Athletic Commission.

It's all produced under the full regulatory authority of the California State Athletic Commission and is a legitimate athletic competition unlike other celebrity events the sport has seen lately.

More than 40 creators; more than 20 fighters; with a staggering 58.3 million combined social media followers will be in the desert for the epic event.

The Knockout Queen's fight card has some of the most recognizable names in the sport. Headlining the card are two beasts in the ring with the Australian Rebecca McLeod vs. the American Britt Fit.

The Knockout Queen | @knockoutqueenlive

The main fight card also features Abby Montes taking on Vana Medrano, while Danelle Fishback and Silvia Figueroa collide.

The full lineup delivers wall-to-wall action in the stacked event as Kirsten Vaughn meets Jordyn Rain; Izzy Black and Actavia Lynn square off; Ana Foxxx faces Remy LeCroix; Karina Petrova takes on Alyssa Huddleston; Kristina Santa and Blondie Moto deliver another intriguing pairing; and Alex Kay and Maddy Belle will get their moment to finally settle a long-anticipated fight. Rounding out the announced card is May Ling vs. Nixlynka in a compelling matchup.

The Knockout Queen | @knockoutqueenlive

Model and combat sports influencer Amber Fields, one of the most serves as the official announcer.

“What separates The Knockout Queen from the wave of celebrity-adjacent boxing exhibitions that have populated the combat sports landscape in recent years is the presence of the California State Athletic Commission. CSAC sanctioning means medical oversight, licensed officials, weight classes, and competitive integrity. These are not exhibition rounds with handshake agreements. These are athletic contests with results that matter,” the press release says.

“This is what sports looks like when a new generation decides to take it seriously. Three days. 40+ creators. 20+ fighters stepping into a sanctioned ring. A star-studded production built entirely from within the creator world. A cross-platform audience that could number in the millions. And a crown worth competing for.”

The Knockout Queen runs June 22–24 in Indio, California, presented by Fansly. Live coverage streams simultaneously on Kick and TikTok Live.