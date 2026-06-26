Mike Tyson's $2k Cake From Wife Highlights 60th Birthday Dinner at Yamashiro Miami

Boxing legend Mike Tyson celebrated his upcoming 60th birthday with his family in Miami, Florida, at Yamashiro Miami where his wife surprised him with an epic cake.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson officially turns the big 6-0 on Tuesday, June 30, but it was an epic night on Thursday, June 25 in his honor before his big day.

Tyson, wearing a bold Versace silk ensemble, was joined by his wife, Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer, sons Morocco and Amir Tyson, daughter Milan Tyson, and other close family and friends for a total of 14 guests.

Mike Tyson Celebrates his 60th Birthday with his wife and family at Yamashiro Miami on Thursday, June 25. | Courtesy of World Red Eye

They feasted as well, where they enjoyed Yamashiro’s signature caviar platter, crispy tuna rice, an extravagant sushi spread, and mushroom rice pot. Tyson himself opted for well-done salmon.

The highlight of the night, though, was the showstopping cake courtesy of Kiki, who surprised “Iron Mike” with a custom $2,000 birthday cake created by Miami cake artist Frudesco. The work of art was showcased with towering two-foot letters spelling “CHAMP” alongside an oversized boxing glove. It instantly drew applause from those at the restaurant who realized who was there.

Mike Tyson poses for a photo with Bebeshito while Celebrating his 60th Birthday at Yamashiro Miami on Thursday, June 25. | Courtesy of World Red Eye

The rooftop restaurant transformed into an impromptu Tyson fan zone as admirers gathered near his table where one diner told a source, “It felt like a championship fight had just walked into the restaurant.”

It’s been nearly four decades since Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world, but as he approaches 60, he still commands a crowd.