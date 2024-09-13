The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why sports photography is crucial for every athlete

Every athlete — from the junior leagues to the A-listers — needs to know how to use their photos to their advantage.

LSU Tigers Olivia Dunne performs on the uneven bars during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Smoothie King Center.
LSU Tigers Olivia Dunne performs on the uneven bars during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Being good at your sport — and even being the best at your sport — is not enough to make it in the big leagues of today’s world. For athletes in 2024, it’s all about building your brand — and sports photography is crucial in telling your story.

Sports photography is a form of storytelling. Capturing an athlete as they were and are now — their wins, their losses, their endurance and grit and determination through it all — establishes an emotional connection with fans. And forming that collected legacy starts with the visual record.

For aspiring athletes, the importance of a set of photos depicting themselves and their ongoing narrative cannot be understated. While the cost for a professional sports photographer can be steep, it is well worth it.

As any athlete knows, social media is key in building your brand, connecting with followers, and creating a whole world around yourself and your likeness. By sharing high quality photos of yourself throughout your athletic journey — again, throughout those wins and losses, moments of hardship and triumph — both old fans and new can do a deep dive into your career, engaging with posts from the very beginning. Even if they weren’t there at the start, they now are — and they’ll be with you for a long time to come.

Here are a few of our favorite sports photography moments:

Patrick Mahomes revels in celebration

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates on field after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Simone Biles stares down the beam

Simone Biles
Simone Biles of the United States competes on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Angel Reese sets up her shot

Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Michael Phelps tears through the water

Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps (USA) during the men's 200m individual medley heats in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne Leaps Through the Air

Livvy Dunne
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
