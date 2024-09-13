Why sports photography is crucial for every athlete
Being good at your sport — and even being the best at your sport — is not enough to make it in the big leagues of today’s world. For athletes in 2024, it’s all about building your brand — and sports photography is crucial in telling your story.
Sports photography is a form of storytelling. Capturing an athlete as they were and are now — their wins, their losses, their endurance and grit and determination through it all — establishes an emotional connection with fans. And forming that collected legacy starts with the visual record.
For aspiring athletes, the importance of a set of photos depicting themselves and their ongoing narrative cannot be understated. While the cost for a professional sports photographer can be steep, it is well worth it.
As any athlete knows, social media is key in building your brand, connecting with followers, and creating a whole world around yourself and your likeness. By sharing high quality photos of yourself throughout your athletic journey — again, throughout those wins and losses, moments of hardship and triumph — both old fans and new can do a deep dive into your career, engaging with posts from the very beginning. Even if they weren’t there at the start, they now are — and they’ll be with you for a long time to come.
Here are a few of our favorite sports photography moments: