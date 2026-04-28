WWE Superstars and Legends Take Over Vegas Hotel For WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, was epic. So were the parties and events throughout the week where the stars were out like at Circa Hotel & Casino.

It was an unforgettable two-day event on April 18 and 19 at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium where Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

We also saw crazy moments like San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle and four-time Super Bowl Rob Gronkowski had dueling beer chugs.

George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski faced off in a beer chugging contest at #WrestleMania 🤣



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/hB9mFZadcJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 19, 2026

Speaking of partying, with the big show in town, the nightlife took over and Circa Hotel & Casino played center stage where 25 of the biggest names in professional wrestling made their way to the 21+ hotel for fun with many taking in Barry’s Downtown Prime by Chef Barry Dakake where they posed on the red carpet.

Current and past wrestling stars show out

The queen of WWE Charlotte Flair was there. Her dad and pro wrestling legend was as well having just missed each other. She posed with Circa Owner Derek Stevens as seen below.

Charlotte Flair left | Circa

WOOO!

Ric Flair (middle) | Circa

Others like WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory was spotted following his high-profile match with his tag team partner Logan Paul where they hit the tables for some blackjack.

Austin Theory hit the tables. | Circa

CM Punk, AJ Lee, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Je'Von Evans and Danhausen were seen posing on the red carpet at Circa as well. CM Punk e ven treated over 20 of his family and friends to dinner at Barry’s after his hard-fought match where he lost the belt.

Even the champ CM Punk showed up (middle). | Circa

Dominik Mysterio even was seen with Chef Dakake cooking his own steaks.

Dominik Mysterio (Left) | Circa

Hopefully, they did the bone marrow shot with the fettuccine Alfredo that this writer has done a few times. Truly epic like the WrestleMania weekend.