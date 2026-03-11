Travis Kelce Doesn’t Hold Back in Response to Mom Donna’s Viral Condo Renovations
Donna Kelce did something that son and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce didn’t even know about, yet the news took social media by storm.
Mama Kelce went viral after TMZ reported she’s doing remodeling her Orlando, Florida, condo. In fact, the internet seemed to care a lot more about that than Travis returning for his 14th season with the Chiefs with these insane numbers.
In fact, it was not a big deal at all as Donna replaced nine windows and six doors in her two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot pad.
Son Jason Kelce even made fun of the “breaking news” from TMZ.
Travis was asked about it on the renovations on the Pat McAfee Show and was laughing about not knowing about it: "I didn't even know she was doing these things," Travis admitted with a laugh. "If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could have called me, but I guess she's doing a big, massive renovation."
While he wasn’t really “offended” as the post says, it made for a funny moment.
Donna Kelce was a star on season 4 of The Traitors, and is always a hit on Chiefs game days with her fits. It will be good to see her get another season with Travis back for the Chiefs.
We can’t wait to see Donna and Ed at Travis and Taylor Swift’s wedding.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.