The rumored relationship between Tom Brady and Alix Earle has been front and center in the sports and entertainment world for months.

What started as a casual connection between two high-profile figures generated plenty of headlines, though it never appeared to evolve into anything serious.

Now, a new development is shifting the conversation.

Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to a report citing sources close to the situation, Earle is “not worried” about Brady recently sparking fresh dating rumors with Yael Cohen Braun, the ex-wife of music executive Scooter Braun.

The revelation underscores what insiders say has always been the nature of Earle and Brady’s dynamic: relaxed, non-exclusive, and largely free of expectations.

Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The buzz began earlier this week when Brady was reportedly seen flirting with Cohen Braun at a birthday party for former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

The star-studded gathering was held at the Los Angeles home of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, where witnesses said Brady and Cohen Braun spent much of the evening talking at the bar before leaving together.

Santa Monica, CA, USA; Alix Earle photographed backstage at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. | Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Yet according to sources cited in recent reports, Earle is unfazed by the speculation.

The influencer and Brady have reportedly maintained a casual “see you when I see you” arrangement since first being linked around New Year’s Eve.

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame. The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener at Gillette Stadium. | Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady’s name, of course, carries enormous weight in the sports world.

The former quarterback spent 23 seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls and becoming widely regarded as the greatest player in league history.

After retiring in 2023 following his run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady transitioned into business ventures, media roles, and high-profile appearances across the sports landscape.

Santa Clara, CA, USA; Tom Brady and Joe Montana look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even in retirement, Brady remains one of the most recognizable figures in football, which has helped keep his personal life under constant scrutiny.

His 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen ended a 13-year marriage that had long been one of the most visible relationships in sports and entertainment.

Since then, Brady has been linked to several women, including model Irina Shayk, and most recently Earle.

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alix Earle on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speculation linking Brady and Earle began during a New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Barts, where the two were seen spending time together at a celebrity-filled party.

The rumors continued through Super Bowl weekend and other high-profile gatherings, though sources consistently described the relationship as a “fun fling” rather than a committed partnership.

More recently, both were spotted at a star-studded launch event for Zero Bond at the Wynn Las Vegas resort, though insiders say they did not interact that night.