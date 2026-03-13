Alix Earle Reportedly Comments on Tom Brady Relationship Rumors
The rumored relationship between Tom Brady and Alix Earle has been front and center in the sports and entertainment world for months.
What started as a casual connection between two high-profile figures generated plenty of headlines, though it never appeared to evolve into anything serious.
Now, a new development is shifting the conversation.
According to a report citing sources close to the situation, Earle is “not worried” about Brady recently sparking fresh dating rumors with Yael Cohen Braun, the ex-wife of music executive Scooter Braun.
The revelation underscores what insiders say has always been the nature of Earle and Brady’s dynamic: relaxed, non-exclusive, and largely free of expectations.
The buzz began earlier this week when Brady was reportedly seen flirting with Cohen Braun at a birthday party for former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.
The star-studded gathering was held at the Los Angeles home of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, where witnesses said Brady and Cohen Braun spent much of the evening talking at the bar before leaving together.
Yet according to sources cited in recent reports, Earle is unfazed by the speculation.
The influencer and Brady have reportedly maintained a casual “see you when I see you” arrangement since first being linked around New Year’s Eve.
Brady’s name, of course, carries enormous weight in the sports world.
The former quarterback spent 23 seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls and becoming widely regarded as the greatest player in league history.
After retiring in 2023 following his run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady transitioned into business ventures, media roles, and high-profile appearances across the sports landscape.
Even in retirement, Brady remains one of the most recognizable figures in football, which has helped keep his personal life under constant scrutiny.
His 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen ended a 13-year marriage that had long been one of the most visible relationships in sports and entertainment.
Since then, Brady has been linked to several women, including model Irina Shayk, and most recently Earle.
Speculation linking Brady and Earle began during a New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Barts, where the two were seen spending time together at a celebrity-filled party.
The rumors continued through Super Bowl weekend and other high-profile gatherings, though sources consistently described the relationship as a “fun fling” rather than a committed partnership.
More recently, both were spotted at a star-studded launch event for Zero Bond at the Wynn Las Vegas resort, though insiders say they did not interact that night.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.