The romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has become far bigger than celebrity gossip, helping expand the NFL’s reach while turning every appearance together into a viral moment.

What began in the summer of 2023, after Kelce famously revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, quickly became one of the most powerful relationships in modern sports entertainment.

Travis Kelce really tried to give Taylor Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it at the Eras Tour 🤣



(via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/3y6zhpCSRk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2023

Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons sparked massive TV ratings spikes, boosted jersey sales, and brought a wave of new viewers into the NFL ecosystem.

Analysts inside league circles openly acknowledged the “Swift effect,” especially among younger female audiences and international viewers.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

By 2025, the couple had leaned more publicly into the relationship, appearing together at award shows, concerts, playoff games, and high-profile vacations.

Their engagement announcement in August 2025 blew up across social media and became one of the year’s biggest celebrity news moments.

Now, the latest twist with the NFL’s favorite power couple involves longtime football broadcaster Charissa Thompson, who jokingly admitted that watching Kelce and Swift together has changed how she views romance in her own relationship.

In a new interview with PEOPLE during Amazon’s Upfront presentations, Thompson revealed that after spending time around Kelce and Swift, she told her boyfriend, Steven Cundari, “You should love me more.”

Thompson described Kelce and Swift as “obsessed with each other” and said their chemistry is impossible to miss in person.

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Thompson and fellow NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews have become part of the extended inner circle surrounding the celebrity couple.

The two broadcasters have long joked that they helped spark the romance in the first place after publicly encouraging Swift to date Kelce on their “Calm Down” podcast, and even vacationed with the couple in 2025.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are down bad, according to Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. The NFL sportscasters gushed to “Calm Down” podcast listeners on Monday about their offseason vacation with the couple. ❤️💛 🎥: Calm Down With Erin and Charissa pic.twitter.com/DdW1Tf8l8Y — Page Six (@PageSix) July 29, 2025

Thompson’s relationship with Cundari has its own football-world origin story.

Cundari, a marketing executive and co-founder of Summit House, was reportedly introduced to Thompson through Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, who apparently decided Thompson needed better dating luck.

Thompson later joked they were “sick of me dating losers” and set her up with Cundari themselves.

The couple has now been together for several years, with Thompson frequently sharing glimpses of their life together.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Steve Cundari and Charissa Thompson pose with Andrew Whitworth and wife Melissa Whitworth on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thompson’s latest comments were clearly tongue-in-cheek, but they also underscore the enormous cultural influence surrounding the Kelce-Swift relationship.

A connection that started with a friendship bracelet has now become the NFL’s most influential off-field storyline in years.