Patrick Mahomes Turns Heads With Flashback Photo by Wife Brittany Mahomes
As the NFL’s offseason machinery roared to life this week, the league’s conversation has largely centered on the frenzy surrounding the opening days of free agency.
Teams across the league have been aggressive in reshaping their rosters, attempting to capitalize on a wide-open 2026 landscape after a turbulent 2025 season.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been among the franchises generating significant headlines.
The organization has already made notable roster moves and personnel decisions while trying to rebound from a disappointing 6–11 campaign in 2025 that saw the franchise miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Kansas City’s offseason storyline has also revolved around the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently recovering from a major knee injury suffered late last season.
But on Thursday, Mahomes briefly shifted the conversation away from roster construction and recovery updates.
Mahomes posted a collection of photos on Instagram featuring himself and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, accompanied by the caption: “My Day 1 ❤️ Happy Anniversary!”
With the NFL world focused on free agency transactions and injury timelines, the social media update quickly drew attention from fans and teammates alike.
“Happy Anniversary ❤️🙌,” one fan wrote.
“GOALS 👏👏,” another commented.
“So adorable! ❤️ Happy Anniversary!” another user replied.
“Wake up Goat posted,” one fan added.
“Happy Anniversary guys!” former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne responded.
“Happy Anniversary lovebirds!! ❤️❤️,” NFL marketing agent Jacquelyn Dahl wrote.
Mahomes and Brittany began dating while attending high school in Texas and remained together throughout Mahomes’ college career at Texas Tech University, and his eventual entry into the NFL.
By the time Mahomes was drafted by Kansas City in 2017, Brittany had already become a constant presence throughout his career.
Their relationship grew alongside the quarterback’s transformation into one of the most dominant players in the sport.
The couple became engaged in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium, shortly after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings.
They married in March 2022 in a ceremony in Hawaii, an event that drew significant attention across both sports and entertainment media.
In recent years, Brittany Mahomes has developed a public profile of her own, frequently appearing at Chiefs games, running fitness ventures, and maintaining a large social media following.
The couple has also become one of the NFL’s most recognizable power pairs, with their family life regularly featured across sports media.
