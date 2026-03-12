As the NFL’s offseason machinery roared to life this week, the league’s conversation has largely centered on the frenzy surrounding the opening days of free agency.

Teams across the league have been aggressive in reshaping their rosters, attempting to capitalize on a wide-open 2026 landscape after a turbulent 2025 season.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been among the franchises generating significant headlines.

The organization has already made notable roster moves and personnel decisions while trying to rebound from a disappointing 6–11 campaign in 2025 that saw the franchise miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Kansas City’s offseason storyline has also revolved around the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently recovering from a major knee injury suffered late last season.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, watches. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But on Thursday, Mahomes briefly shifted the conversation away from roster construction and recovery updates.

Mahomes posted a collection of photos on Instagram featuring himself and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, accompanied by the caption: “My Day 1 ❤️ Happy Anniversary!”

With the NFL world focused on free agency transactions and injury timelines, the social media update quickly drew attention from fans and teammates alike.

“Happy Anniversary ❤️🙌,” one fan wrote.

“GOALS 👏👏,” another commented.

“So adorable! ❤️ Happy Anniversary!” another user replied.

“Wake up Goat posted,” one fan added.

“Happy Anniversary guys!” former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne responded.

“Happy Anniversary lovebirds!! ❤️❤️,” NFL marketing agent Jacquelyn Dahl wrote.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mahomes and Brittany began dating while attending high school in Texas and remained together throughout Mahomes’ college career at Texas Tech University, and his eventual entry into the NFL.

By the time Mahomes was drafted by Kansas City in 2017, Brittany had already become a constant presence throughout his career.

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their relationship grew alongside the quarterback’s transformation into one of the most dominant players in the sport.

The couple became engaged in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium, shortly after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings.

They married in March 2022 in a ceremony in Hawaii, an event that drew significant attention across both sports and entertainment media.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In recent years, Brittany Mahomes has developed a public profile of her own, frequently appearing at Chiefs games, running fitness ventures, and maintaining a large social media following.

The couple has also become one of the NFL’s most recognizable power pairs, with their family life regularly featured across sports media.