Aaron Rai, Wife Gaurika Bishnoi Share Emotional Moment After Winning PGA Championship

Quietly consistent and relentlessly disciplined, Aaron Rai has just secured the Wanamaker Trophy with his historic PGA Championship win at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania. When he realized his victory, he bolted for the sidelines of the green to embrace his family in a moment of pure joy.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Rai turned professional in 2012 when he was only 17 years old. His climb through the ranks of professional golf has been a gradual effort which saw him first succeed as a player in golf's developmental tours before he made a name for himself in the sport's international circles.

In 2018, Rai experienced his first significant breakthrough when he won the 2018 Hong Kong Open on the European Tour. Two years later, he was victorious at the 2020 Scottish Open, where he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a showcase of raw talent that indicated to the global golf community that Rai was capable of going against - and defeating - the best players in the world.

With his dominance at Aronimink this weekend that saw him secure the title of 2026 PGA Champion, there is absolutely zero doubt that Rai deserves to compete against the world's top players because, well, now he's the best of the best!

Aaron Rai ran to his wife to share a heartfelt moment based upon decades of hard work

May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai walks on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As soon as it was clear that he'd won the PGA Championship, Rai immediately ran to his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, for a celebratory embrace. The hug shared by the couple made it clear to viewers just how much work, time, energy, and commitment was been poured into making it to Rai's moment in the spotlight at Aronimink this weekend.

To secure the Wanamaker Trophy, Rai delivered the performance of his lifetime, shooting a final round 65 to win his first major. The victory made history in the fact that Rai is the first English golfer to win the PGA Championship since 1919. With so much to celebrate, for Rai it was clear that the first thing he wanted to appreciate was the support of his wife waiting for him on the side of the course.

Bishnoi has her own golf career that she's built, so she knows the ins and outs of preparation and competition better than anyone else. Originally from inida, she became one of the country's top female golfers and has her own list of tournament victories to her name. There's no doubt that the bond shared between Rai and Bishnoi is built on a mutual understanding of the sacrifices required to make it to the top of elite sports.

The couple have been married for only a year, but what a year it has already been for them!