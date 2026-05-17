Alex Smalley's Parents Used To Work as His Employees Before PGA Championsip
Alex Smalley has been somehwat of a "sleeper agent" on the PGA Tour, having competed professionally for several years before his monumental rise to the top of the 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard this weekend at Aronomink Golf Club.
The Duke graduate has certainly paid his dues on professional circuits, and it seems like he's about to reap one of the biggest rewards possible if he secures his first major victory in Pennsylvania after today's final round of competition play.
Like many professional athletes, Smalley has the support of his family behind him. However, the role his parents have played in his golf career has extended beyond just cheering for him from the sidelines of the course.
The Smalley family operates as a powerhouse team
Alex Smalley's parents, Terry and Maria, have long supported their son's burgeoning golf pursuits. To emphasize the close-knit ties of the family, Alex followed in his mother's footsteps by attending Duke University in Durham, NC, where his NCAA golf career initially brought a national spotlight to the young Smalley.
Maria says that she is always on her phone and frequently seen texting at tournaments, but it isn't because she's disinterested in her son's performance on the green. The exact opposite, actually.
"I do his business stuff, I do his stats. That's what I do when I'm texting all the time on the course," she said in a 2023 PGA Tour interview.
Alex Smalley's dad, on the other hand, took a more hands-on role when his son was first getting started on the junior and amateur circuits. Terry caddied for Alex in a way that most golf parents don't typically do, so the pair got to go on the same journey at each competition for a very special father-son bonding experience. Of course, mom, Maria, was always waiting to update the stats and handle business matters as soon as Alex and his father came off the green.
Not to get too corny here, be you could say that Alex Smalley has always had a great "momager" and diligent "daddie" on his side, instead of the plain ol' manager and caddie duo. And if Smalley brings home the Wanamaker Trophy after today's final round, there's no question whom the two people he'll run to hug first will be!
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Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.