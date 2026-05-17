Alex Smalley's Parents Used To Work as His Employees Before PGA Championsip

Alex Smalley has been somehwat of a "sleeper agent" on the PGA Tour, having competed professionally for several years before his monumental rise to the top of the 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard this weekend at Aronomink Golf Club.

The Duke graduate has certainly paid his dues on professional circuits, and it seems like he's about to reap one of the biggest rewards possible if he secures his first major victory in Pennsylvania after today's final round of competition play.

Like many professional athletes, Smalley has the support of his family behind him. However, the role his parents have played in his golf career has extended beyond just cheering for him from the sidelines of the course.

The Smalley family operates as a powerhouse team

May 16, 2026: Alex Smalley prepares to putt on the third green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Alex Smalley's parents, Terry and Maria, have long supported their son's burgeoning golf pursuits. To emphasize the close-knit ties of the family, Alex followed in his mother's footsteps by attending Duke University in Durham, NC, where his NCAA golf career initially brought a national spotlight to the young Smalley.

Maria says that she is always on her phone and frequently seen texting at tournaments, but it isn't because she's disinterested in her son's performance on the green. The exact opposite, actually.

"I do his business stuff, I do his stats. That's what I do when I'm texting all the time on the course," she said in a 2023 PGA Tour interview.

Learn more about PGA Championship co-leader Alex Smalley, whose family plays a key role in his golf preparation every single round 🙌🎥 pic.twitter.com/iqMbpM40Wh — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 16, 2026

Alex Smalley's dad, on the other hand, took a more hands-on role when his son was first getting started on the junior and amateur circuits. Terry caddied for Alex in a way that most golf parents don't typically do, so the pair got to go on the same journey at each competition for a very special father-son bonding experience. Of course, mom, Maria, was always waiting to update the stats and handle business matters as soon as Alex and his father came off the green.

If you follow Alex Smalley at a @PGATOUR event, you will almost certainly walk alongside his mom Maria. She films his shots and logs notes.



The fact is most of his rounds don't get much airtime. But on Sunday, in the final group at The PGA, perhaps all his shots will be on TV. pic.twitter.com/UQ7Zp17GeJ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 17, 2026

Not to get too corny here, be you could say that Alex Smalley has always had a great "momager" and diligent "daddie" on his side, instead of the plain ol' manager and caddie duo. And if Smalley brings home the Wanamaker Trophy after today's final round, there's no question whom the two people he'll run to hug first will be!