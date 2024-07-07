Did Taylor Swift's concert songs for Travis Kelce make the Kansas City Chiefs star cry?
Everybody loves to have a song sung to them, or better yet, about them ... especially when they've apparently fallen madly in love.
Of course, it's more than a little different when you're a power couple like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
According to various reports, including People and USA TODAY, the burly Kansas City Chiefs star showed his softer side by apparently tearing up when, according to People, Swift "performed a mashup performance of "Mary's Song," "So High School" and "Everything Has Changed" at her final show in Amsterdam on Saturday, July 6 at the Johan Cruijff Arena, even spotted wiping his face several times during the performance.
In a video posted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce stood in the stands filming his girlfriend performing on his phone, before swaying slowly to Swift’s mashup performance. At one point, as Swift sang the sweet lyrics from "Everything Has Changed": "Cause all I know is we said, "Hello"/ And your eyes look like comin' home/ All I know is a simple name/And everything has changed," the tight end was seen wiping his face and near to his eyes."
This X.com user captured the moment on video and says she'll never be the same again.
Per USA TODAY: "Taylor Swift wrapped up her final night in Amsterdam singing two never-before-performed-live songs on the Eras Tour, including a love mashup for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"I can't believe this, but I haven't played this song yet on the Eras Tour, so that's fun," she told the audience Saturday night, holding her guitar up for the jam-packed crowd inside the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Her pink dress cascaded to the stage and she strummed her guitar. "Hit the ground, hit the ground, oh, oh," she sang, and fans cheered as they recognized the first line from "Sweeter Than Fiction." The bonus track from "1989 (Taylor's Version)" was written for the 2013 movie "One Chance."
"OK, so you get bonus points if you know the words to this one," Swift said, sitting down at the piano, "because it's from my first album and I've never performed it on the Eras Tour."
With Kelce cheering from a suite, she sang "Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)" which has the line "I'll be 87, you'll be 89, I'll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky, oh, my, my, my."
This is significant, because as a teenager in Nashville, Swift wrote a song with the numbers 87 and 89. Her football player boyfriend wears the jersey number 87; 1989 is both Swift's and Kelce's birth year and the name of her fifth album."
“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” a source told OK Magazine. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”
Sounds like things are getting serious, folks.
Stay tuned ... and we know you will.