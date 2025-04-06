6-foot-11, 284-pound Nikola Jokic looks tiny next to giant brother in crazy photo
Nikola Jokic is a large human being at 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds. The Denver Nuggets star and three-time NBA MVP dominates in the paint vs. some big players. His brother, however, even makes him look small.
Jokic has two brothers — Strahinja Jokic and Nemanja Jokic — who all grew up in Serbia and all who had basketball careers. They are also large men as seen in this video celebrating the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship.
Growing up, they’d go at it on the basketball court and it helped Nikola craft his game. His brother Strahinja, played professionally in Serbia, and always pushed Nikola — maybe a little too far. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikola recalled just how competitive things would get with Strahinja: "He once held down my arms and threw knives all around my head," Nikola said. "That was a little crazy."
Strahinja now stands out for just how massive the 37-year-old middle bro is compared to the 30-year-old Nikola. A recent picture surfaced of them together at dinner posing and it’s stunning to see how much smaller Nikola looks vs. Strahinja.
That’s incredible.
Also, just look at the physically imposing force he is walking into the arena. What a unit the dude is.
Strahinja looks more like “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, who stands at 6-foot-9 and is over 400 pounds and can lift a ridiculous amount.
One thing is clear, the Jokics are just built differently.