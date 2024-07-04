David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate whopping 25th anniversary (PHOTOS)
Happy Independence Day! It's already July 4 which means the year is half over and time is flying by.
Wanna feel really old -- besides looking in the mirror every morning?
How's this: David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary -- an eternity for a celebrity power couple -- this Fourth of July.
That's right. Posh Spice and Becks have been married a quarter of a century -- all bliss, we're certain -- and they share four children together. (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper are famous in their own right.)
While silver is associated with the 25th wedding anniversary because it's a metal that represents durability, strength, and beauty, these two famous folks hardly seem to have aged.
Are they dying their coiffures? Who knows. Do they have an open marriage? Who cares. What's remarkable, with all of their fame and fortunes, is that they're still together.
The couple is so youthful that Victoria, 50, and David, 49, have nary a gray hair between them and the pair was even able to pull off -- er, put on; David barely so, reportedly -- the same matching purple outfits they wore the day they were wed: July 4, 1999.
"We still got it 💜 😆 @victoriabeckham Love You 💜," [David} wrote in the caption.
"Look what we found…" the couple wrote on Instagram.
Here's how they met.
In a Mother's Day letter for TIME, Victoria Beckham said that watching her kids -- Brooklyn, 25; Romeo, 21; Cruz, 19; who have come into their own has brought her "boundless elation."
Harper Seven Beckham is about to turn 13 (July 10) and, naturally, Papa will be keeping an eye on potential suitors. Meanwhile, Harper (yes, named after author Lee) looks content to have fun, keep the peace and bring back some Posh.
Victoria still remembers the late 90s with fondness.
However, in the end, both Beckhams realize ... time is now.