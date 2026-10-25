Houston QB Conner Weigman's Girlfriend Shares Grateful Message After Tragic Accident

The Houston Cougars look to stay in the win column when they take on the Utah Utes on Saturday, October 24.

All eyes are on Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, who completed a career-high five touchdown during the Cougars' win over Oklahoma State last week, and named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Cheering Weigman on during the College GameDay matchup, Weigman's girlfriend, Hope Griffin.

Weigman and Griffin first dating while they attended Bridgeland High School in Texas. They both attended college at Texas A&M, but the former five-star prospect transferred to Houston after the 2023 season.

Griffin wrote in a tribute on Instagram before he transferred, "From sixteen in our high school stadium to twenty in our college town, watching your dream front seat has been the best of my college - Proud of the person behind the player."

Cougars QB Conner Weigman's Parents Started a Fundraiser for His Girlfriend After a Serious Accident Left Her With Spinal Injuries

On May 11, 2025, Griffin nearly lost her life in a serious accident and took a a Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. She wrote on Instagram two months later, "I sustained a T-12 burst fracture and a spinal cord injury. In that moment, I lost all feeling in my legs. It’s hard to put into words what that feels like."

Weigman's parents, Chad and Jacquie Weigman, started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Griffin, which raised over $190,000 for "her path forward," which "includes surgeries, ongoing medical care, intensive rehab & physical therapy, adaptive equipment, and home modifications to help support her journey to regain full mobility.

"Every dollar will go directly to her medical expenses, rehabilitation, travel needs, and the specialized care she’ll need to make a full recovery. We want her family to focus on what truly matters: healing, faith, and being together."

Houston QB Conner Weigman's Girlfriend, Hope Griffin, Is Celebrating Life After Learning How to Walk Again

Griffin, who graduated from Texas A&M in August, recently shared a photo album on Instagram and captioned the post, "Grateful."

After emergency spinal fusion surgery and intensive physical therapy, which she documented on social media, Griffin is walking again. Her father wrote on her GoFundMe page in May, "She has been in Physical Therapy 5 days per week with an exceptional team at Spero and Project Walk since last summer...usually 10-15 hours per week between the clinic and home."

"We've done 3 week-long sessions of stem cell treatments in Medellin, Colombia at BioXcellerator, and her fourth is planned for this summer. She wears custom leg brace," John Griffin wrote.