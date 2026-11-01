Jack Campbell's Wife Megan and Baby Join Lions Star in Ambulance After Injury

The Detroit Lions' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings came to a halt early in the fourth after linebacker Jack Campbell went down with a neck injury.

After a collision with Vikings tight end T.J. Hockensen, Campbell couldn't get up on his own. A crowd srrounded the All-Pro as he was carted off field strapped to backboard.

Pride of Detroit writer Al Karsten posted on X, "The tunnel entrance is being elevated to allow for an ambulance. Jack’s wife and newborn child have been brought down to field level to join him in the ambulance. Scariest moment I’ve ever experienced at Ford Field."

While the NFL world prayed for good news on the 26-year-old linebacker, fans and analysts couldn't help but comment on how Campbell and his wife recently welcomed their first child together.

The couple first announced they were expecting in February. They wrote in shared post on Instagram, "half of me + half of you!!!Thank you, Lord, for this sweet gift 🤍."

Campbell's baby arrived just before training camp, a few months after he signed a four-year, $81 million extension with Detroit.

Megan announced the exciting news on Instagram. She wrote, "Cooper James Campbell 🤍7/3 - The beginning of our favorite chapter yet! We love you so much buddy 💌."

Holly Campbell, wife of Lions head coach Dan Campbel commented, "Congratulations!!! LOVE his name…he is precious!!!💙💙💙 Christen Goff, wife of Lions quarterback Jard Goff, wrote, "He's so perfect!!!!! I'm so happy for you guys! 🥹🤍."

A week before Campbell's scary injury, Megan showed Cooper off at a Lions' WAG group pilates workout.

Lions LB Jack Campbell Met His Wife, Megan, as Athletes at University of Iowa

Campbell and Megan first started dating at University of Iowa. While the Cedar Falls-native became Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with Iowa Hawkeyes football team, she starred on the school's basketball team.

While she finished her collegiate career at Drake, the couple stayed together. Campbell proposed in July 2023 and they tied the knot on June 6, 2024.

She wrote of their wedding day on Instagram, "The best day of our lives surrounded by our family and friends. This day was filled with so much laughter and love. Our hearts are filled with gratitude! Here’s to a lifetime with my best friend!!!!"