Jazzy Davidson Hard Launches Nate Ament Relationship With Tennessee Fit at Sweet 16
USC Trojans superstar Jazzy Davidson’s season ended in the Round of 32, but she still went viral at a basketball game rooting on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, confirming she is indeed in a relationship.
The 19-year-old Davidson averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists a game on her way to Freshman of the Year.
Davidson and USC were soundly defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Davidson and Ament dating rumors
Before that game, as the men’s NCAA tourney is going on, rumors she’s dating Tennesse superstar Nate Ament surfaced on this Davidson post:
Ament would put in the comments: “I’m the luckiest man alive ❤️,” and another that said, “Very high level post 🐶.”
While that alone doesn’t confirm they are in a relationship, Davidson was tagged at dinner in Chicago, Illinois, which is the site of the Sweet 16 Midwest region game played between Tennessee and the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night.
Her fit makes it official
Then, she was spotted at the game in Ament’s jersey.
So there you have it: Jazzy Davidson and Nate Ament are an item.
She was also good luck as Ament and No. 6 Tennessee defeated Iowa State and will play in the Elite Eight Sunday against No. 1 seed Michigan.
Davidson will likely be there supporting her man again.
It’s unclear how the two met with Davidson from Oregon and on the West Coast and Ament from Virgian and all the way in Tennessee, but it’s clearly a love story.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.