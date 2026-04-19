Kirk Herbstreit, Wife Ditch Ohio State Colors for Michigan Ones at Son’s Spring Game

Kirk Herbstreit quarterbacked the Ohio State Buckeyes from 1989 to 1993, was the team captain and the 1992 team Most Valuable Player. He’s all about O-H-I-O. His son, however, plays for the rival Michigan Wolverines and the now ESPN college football and Amazon Prime Video NFL lead analyst has to put his differences aside — even for how he dresses to games and at the annual spring football game.

The 56-year-old Herbstreit has had to stay neutral before calling his share of Ohio State football games on TV, including national championship games.

Ohio State senior quarterback Kirk Herbstreit (4) had a career day passing against Michigan in 1992 but it still wasn't enough to bag a win against the Wolverines. | Doral Chenoweth / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His son Zak Herbstreit is a tight end for the Buckeyes, and the oldest twins, Jake & Tye Herbstreit played for the Clemson Tigers, which isn’t a Buckeyes’ rival school.

It was his quarterback son Chase Herbstreit who went with the Maize and Blue, though, as a three-star recruit in 2025. Chase posted his decision with a “Let me be me” Cody Maverick quote.

Herbstreit tries to blend into Michigan crowd

Herbstreit supports Chase and was seen at the Michigan Spring Game on Saturday, April 18, at the Big House where he was spotted in the Michigan blue color to keep it neutral, but certainly wasn’t rocking anything with a Wolverines logo on it.

Love that Kirk Herbstreit just wore plain navy blue clothes to watch his son Chase in the Michigan Spring Game.



Blend in with the fans but the Ohio State alum wasn't about to get caught in TTUN gear. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sAj0bbah9I — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) April 19, 2026

Alison Herbstreit doesn’t stay neutral

Kirk is married to Alison Butler since 1998. She was an Ohio State cheerleader herself, so the fact she’s rocking with the Michigan hat has to burn a little.

Chase didn’t see the field his freshman year at Michigan, but he was named as co-Scout Team Player of the Year on Offense.

They are proud parents no matter what and as long as Michigan isn’t playing Ohio State, Kirk and Alison will no doubt be rooting for blue.

Michigan quarterback Chase Herbstreit (15), center, takes the field for the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images