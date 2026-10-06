Lane Johnson's Wife Kelsey Celebrated 'Last First' Eagles Game Before Retirement

After 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive tackle Lane Johnson suddenly announced his retirement on Tuesday, October 6.

Arguably one of the greatest Eagle players of all time and a future Hall of Famer, Johnson previously announced before the season start that this would be swan song.

After marrying Kelsey Holmer on April 12 at a private estate in Nashville, the 35-year-old right tackle wants to spend more time with his loved ones and focus on his mental health. He also shares three children with his ex-wife, Chelsea Goodman.

The two-time Super Bowl champion wrote in his retirement message, "I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year, to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health."

The six-time Pro Bowler started dating Holmer in 2022 and the couple announced their engagement last year. Fellow Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata officiated their wedding.

Holmer, who attends nearly every game, commemorated what would his final season opener last month. She posted a video of her Eagles outfit and wrote, "last first game!!🥹🫶🦅."

Just a few days before Johnson announced his retirement, she attended an EaGals brunch event with other wives and girlfriends.

Lane Johnson's Wife, Kelsey Holmer, Helped Support Him After Contemplated Retirement in 2021

Johnson has been open about his battle with mental health over the past several years. Amid a lingering ankle injury, "I was a shell of my former self, and I didn’t want to play anymore,” he told the Athletic of how he felt in Oct. 2021.

With a solid routine, breathing techniques, eating better, his ankle finally healed, and Holmer by his side, Johnson felt rejuvenated in 2022." If Holmer senses he is off, she asks if he’s OK. They have regular 'mental health check-ins,' the outlet noted.

"He has gratitude for Holmer. They were drawn together partly because of their mutual love of fishing and country music. Now she helps create a safe place where he can foster an identity beyond No. 65."

Sep 13, 2026: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) after a touchdown pass at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane hinted this would be his final season during training camp. "As you get older, things change in your life, priorities. Your children get older, your parents get older, it just puts things into perspective," he told ESPN.

"It's looking like this is potentially going to be probably my last year just because I am getting to that point. Those priorities away from football are starting to merge. I love everything about this game and am preparing for it, but this is kind of where I'm at in my career."