Matt McCarty Hits Stride at Truist Championship Amid Engagement to Madi Moore

Matt McCarty has been making waves at the top of the professional golf circuit as he nears the second anniversary of his career on the PGA Tour. As the American golfer has experienced professional success in recent months, he's had just as much to celebrate in his personal life.

Establishing himself as a premier talent at the top of the golf ranks, McCarty has been giving an exceptional performance at the 2026 Truist Championship currently being held in Charlotte, NC from May 7-10. Heading into the second day of the tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, he had eclipsed the competition with a dominant one-shot lead.

The 28-year-old Arizona native continued to solidify himself as a top contender on the leaderboard as he achieved an impressive birdie on the eighth hole at Quail Hollow after his first shot landed within four feet of the cup.

Matt McCarty proposed to his now-fiancee, Madi Moore, in New Zealand in December 2025

May 8, 2026: Matt McCarty during the second round of the Truist Championship golf tournament. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Just six months ago, Matt McCarty added to his on-course success with a jubilant personal milestone. In December 2025, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Madi Moore - and she said yes!

Following the couple's engagement, McCarty took to his Instagram to share a series of photos from the proposal which took place against a breathtaking mountainous view in New Zealand.

The announcement of the couple's engagement was met with exuberant reactions from family friends congratulating McCarty and Moore on their upcoming nuptials and celebrating their love story. The golfer's mother, Deanna McCarty, chimed in on the excitement with a comment on the post saying, "So happy for you two! Love you both to the moon and back! Let's celebrate!"

The McCarty family is known to be close, and in response to the McCarty matriarch expressing her support for the newly engaged pair, additional commenters on the Instagram announcement expressed their congratulations for the family in welcoming Madi into the fold.

A wedding date has not been made public with the betrothed couple known to prefer privacy as Matt McCarty's rising stardom on the PGA Tour increases his global visibility. Though as he strives for continued dominance at the Truist Championship this weekend, he's already won in life with his fiancee by his side!