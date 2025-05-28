Who is NFL star Myles Garrett's new Olympic gold medalist girlfriend Chloe Kim?
Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett appears to have hard launched his relationship with another sports star: Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.
The six-time Pro Bowler Garret is preparing for his ninth season in the NFL. At 29, his personal life has been very quiet over his career. Until now.
Garrett and Kim appeared together on the orange carpet at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo together and certainly turned heads.
So who is the former No. 1 NFL draft pick’s new girlfriend? Let’s take a closer look at 25-year-old Chloe Kim.
She’s from California:
While Garrett is from Texas, Kim was born in Long Beach and raised in Torrance.
There’s quite a big height difference between them:
Kim stands at 5-foot-3 while Garrett towers at 6-foot-4 and weighs 270+ pounds.
She’s a second generation Korean-American:
Her parents emigrated to the United States from South Korea. She has a lot of extended family still in Korea.
She became youngest woman to win Olympic gold in the half pipe:
In the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Kim was just 17 years old and won the gold in the halfpipe for Team USA.
She has two Olympic gold medals:
Kim followed up gold in 2018 with a repeat in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China, which also made her the first woman ever to accomplish that feat.
She’s won a lot:
Besides the golds, Kim has won the X Games eight times.
She appeared in the 2019 film “Charlie’s Angels”:
Kim played the role of “Angel recruit” in the movie.
She was on “The Masked Singer”:
She was on Season 4 of the show in 2020 as The Jellyfish. Listen to her amazing voice.
She was in the video for “Girls Like You” from Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B:
Watch to see when she’s spotted.
Congrats to the new couple.
