Providence HC Bryan Hodgson’s Wife Jordan in Spotlight After Viral Comments on Looks

Bryan Hodgson hasn’t even coach a game for the Providence Friars, but he’s already a legend there. So is his wife.

Hodgson, 38, coach the South Florida Bulls for only one season, leading them to the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round as an 11th seed to No. 6 Louisville, 83-79, in a close game.

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Hodgson would sign with Providence shortly after in a five-year deal. His first press conference as coach on Tuesday, March 24, is already legendary when he said, “If your ever wanna question my recruiting abilities just look at my wife Jordan.”

"If you ever wanna question my recruiting abilities just look at my wife Jordan"



Providence head coach Bryan Hodgson in his introductory press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/u6NC9yQwPa — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 24, 2026

Yea, that will certainly get the attention put on Jordan.

He did use the same line before, though, when he became the coach at South Florida.

Second time’s the charm for this joke I guess … 😂 https://t.co/OLotS0R6ou pic.twitter.com/FMDjXIs5JF — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) March 24, 2026

It’s still just as good now.

So who is Jordan?

She’s from Buffalo and a huge Bills fan

Jordan Norris is from upstate New York and has been seen at Bills games.

She bleeds Alabama Crimson Tide for college football

Norris went to the University of Alabama and graduated in 2021. Roll Tide.

He proposed to her in 2023

And they got married in 2024. Here’s the moment he proposed, and he wrote the following on Instagram:

“I can't believe how blessed I have been this past year. This is a long overdue post, but by far the most exciting and best news I could ever share with the world. I found the woman of my dreams, I talked her into marrying me, we bought our dream home together, and we are blessed to share we are pregnant with our first child, a baby boy!!! They said good things come to those who wait...well I wasn't getting any younger...but I can tell you it was sure worth the wait. My #1 recruit...the woman of my dreams, and a baby boy?!?! Look at GOD!!!!“

They have one child together

A son named Jett born in 2024.

She accompanied him to Rhode Island

Jordan was there with Jett for her hsuabnd’s big day and to hear his comments in person.

Bryan Hodgson and his family -- fiancée Jordan Norris and their son, Jett -- have arrived in Rhode Island.



Press conference for the new Providence men's basketball coach will be 3 pm Tuesday at Alumni Hall. Doors will open at 230 pm. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/sxwGxnJS51 — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) March 23, 2026

She can rock a bikini

USA! USA!