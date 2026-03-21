Raiders Owner Mark Davis’ Possible New Girl Causes Stir in Bikini Pic, Cryptic Post

70-year-old Billionaire NFL owner Mark Davis caused a stir appearing to debut a new girlfriend who is nearly half his age. The son of the late Al Davis and Las Vegas Raiders owner was in a social media post at a dinner posing with a local doctor and the internet ran with it. But is he really dating her? A new post from her calls it into question.

Davis was previously with a 26-year-old Cirque du Soleil dancer who he said fell for his smile without knowing how wealthy he was. They were spotted together at Raiders games including back in 2022.

Post seems to debut Davis’ new relationship

It appeared now the man with an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion has a new love interest in a post from a Dr. Alexandria Lightning with the two together at dinner.

Meet Vegas Raiders owner and billionaire Mark Davis’s rumored new girlfriend, Dr. Alexandria Lightning. The two were spotted getting very close during a birthday dinner in Henderson, and Mark looks very happy. pic.twitter.com/ZllZ9aIn5x — Real Vegas Locals (@RealVegasLocaIs) March 20, 2026

She wrote on her post for her birthday celebration at the dinner above, “What a wonderful birthday celebration this year. And my first one as a mother 💚 The best birthday gift I could receive 🥺🙏🏾”

Lightning turned 38 years old and recently had a baby as she mentioned.

New post calls relationship into question

But that was three days ago as of this story. Today, Lightning posted this bikini stunner and wrote, “The internet created a whole new storyline… meanwhile I’m just outside enjoying my life 🖤“

So maybe it was all blown out of proportion and she just ran into him at her birthday and posed? Or she knows him and are friends or aquintances? Or she’s his doctor? It’s all unclear.

She did post on IG Stories about how it’s already hurting her business ratings, too:

Alexandria Lightning responds to a negative business review citing the Mark Davis rumors. | Alexandria Lightning/Instagram

We will continue to monitor the story as more details come out.

More about Dr. Lightning

According to her LinkedIn profile, here’s more about Dr. Lightning:

”Dr. Alexandria Lightning is a dynamic healthcare disruptor, entrepreneur, and advocate for holistic wellness. As the founder of Lightning VIP, Las Vegas’ Premier Functional Medicine Clinic, she empowers her clients to achieve optimal health through cutting-edge programs focused on weight management, hormonal health, and functional medicine. With a vision of transforming healthcare accessibility, she offers mobile, telemedicine, and in-clinic services to ensure comprehensive care.

A Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Lightning is certified in hormone optimization and health coaching, equipping her to address a wide spectrum of health challenges. She has developed innovative protocols such as the Metaflammation Reset Protocol, targeting metabolic deficiencies, gut health, and inflammation. Her evidence-based, patient-centered approach reflects her dedication to helping others live their healthiest lives.

Dr. Lightning is also the founder of a peptide company, focusing on the development and distribution of high-quality, science-backed peptides that complement her functional medicine practice. This initiative aligns with her commitment to providing solutions that optimize health and performance for her clients.

Beyond her clinical expertise, Dr. Lightning is a breast cancer survivor whose personal health journey has shaped her passion for advocacy and education. She uses her story to inspire others to overcome challenges and take control of their health. Her resilience, innovative mindset, and deep compassion drive her mission to make functional medicine accessible and transformative for everyone.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Lightning is a certified health coach and a sought-after speaker. She has been featured on NBC, CBS, and in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and she has received accolades such as induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame through the Women’s Chamber of Nevada. She continues to pave the way in functional medicine and holistic health, offering resources, guidance, and mentorship to those ready to optimize their well-being.”

Mark inherited the Raiders from his dad in 2011. Al owned the team since he was a part-owner in 1966, and managing general partner since 1972.