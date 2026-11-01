Ravens Emergency QB Joe Fagnano's Wife Lydia Is a Bills Fan

The Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Buffalo Bills made for a wild first half. Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson exited in the first quarter with a wrist injury. After Ravens' backup Tyler Huntley left with a toe injury, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano stepped into start.

No one expected Fagnano, the Ravens' emergency quarterback to take field at Highmark Stadium with 9:39 remaining until halftime, but no one is more excited than his wife, Lydia Fagnano.

Fagnano and Lydia are high school sweethearts. They first started dating while students at Williamsport Area High School in Pennsylvania. The 25-year-old quarterback proposed in May 2025 and they tied the knot in July.

Fagnano was a long shot to make the Ravens 53-man roster after training camp. To deal with the stress of cut day, the couple hilariously parked outside a Krispy Kreme to see how many doughnuts they could eat before the official call came in.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"From what I was told from vets and guys that have been through this, it's like 'no news is good news,'" Fagnano said of making the team, per the Ravens website. "When I got that text and the call to come in, immediately you start going through the situations in your head of what might be happening.

"So, yes — I was surprised. But that's not to say I didn't have confidence in myself. I know I am a good football player. I think I belong in this league."

Ravens QB Joe Fagnano's Wife Lydia, and Her Family, are Bills Fans

While Lydia s now a Ravens fan, before Fagnano joing the franchise, she was a member of Bills Mafia. Fagnano attended a Bills game at the old Highmark Stadium with her whole family decked out in Bills gear in 2022.

Lydia, who attended D'Youville University in Buffalo , showed off her support for the Bills as recently as July.

How crazy for her husband's first-ever NFL minutes to come against her favorite team. However, the medical sales recruiter quickly made the switch after Fagnano signed with the Ravens.

She posted a photo at M&T Bank Stadium in late August and wrote, "Yay team, yay sports, yay football, yay Joe!💜."

She posted a photo with her family on her Instagram Stories before kickoff, "Back home but as Ravens fans," she wrote.