Red Sox Pitcher Payton Tolle's Wife Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics Before MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox tapped rookie pitcher Payton Tolle to start Game 1 of the American League Wild Card playoff series against the New York Yankees on September 29.

When Tolle, selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft, takes the mound, he'll have his No. 1 fan cheering him on -- his wife, Devin Tolle.

The TCU alum proposed to Devin in March. They celebrated with a shared post on Instagram with the funny caption, "we all saw this coming."

Despite his busy schedule, the left-handed pitcher and Devin wasted no time getting to the altar, and tied the knot during the 2026 MLB All-Star break on July 15.

"I was just trying to think of how I had to pitch against Chicago and then New York,” Tolle said, per MLB.com “Then I was focused on pitching in New York, so I think it took away my nerves from the wedding.

"But you know, Devin’s been an absolute rock star through the whole thing. It was a very not stressful wedding with everything, she was great through it all. So it was a good day.”

Tolle pitched in when he could. "I was just trying to help with dinner, and stuff like that and the rehearsal dinner,” he said. “But making sure families knew where to be, and it worked out good.”

Payton Tolle's Wife, Devin Tolle, Shared New Wedding Ceremony Photos Before the MLB Postseason

Before the MLB playoffs officially started, Devin shared new photos from the ceremony.She captioned the post, "forever and ever amen🤍."

The couple held the reception at Arya Trattoria in Boston’s North End.

"We wanted it to be very small, very intimate,” Tolle added. “Just us, our families, and it was exactly what we wanted. It was great. There's not a whole lot of things that I would change about that day."

Naturally, Tolle wanted to keep tabs on how the MLB All-Star festivites were going. "We watched the Home Run Derby for sure,” Tolle said. “We were watching the All-Star Game a little bit at dinner."

Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle watched the All-Star Game during his wedding. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the couple's honeymoon, that's going to have to wait until the playoffs are done. Until then, "She gets to go sit up in a seat somewhere and have a Fenway Frank and a Sam Adams," Tolle said.