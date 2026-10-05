Tyler Shough's Wife Jordan Shares Rare Photo in Saints Gear Before Falcons Game

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in a highly-anticipated NFC South showdown on Monday Night Football.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough looks to nab the team's second win of the season on October 5. Cheering Shough on at The Superdome, his wife and No. 1 fan, Jordan Shough. The No. 40 overall pick from the 2025 NFL draft, proposed to Jordan in Mexico in 2022.

They tied the knot in La Jolla, California on April 6, 2024.

The 27-year-old quarterback first met the woman who would become his wife when they were students at the University of Oregon. While Shough played on the school's football team for three years, Jordan played on the Ducks' Division I women's soccer team. She graduated in 2022.

They continued to date after he transferred to Texas Tech and during his final year of college at Louisville. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, they welcomed their child together, a boy named Grayson DuBois Shough in February.

While the family makes New Orleans home, Jordan typically stay away from the spotlight during game days. Jordan loves to post photos with Shough, their son, and dog, Murphy, but she rarely posts any photos on game day.

However, she made an exception ahead of the big rivalry game on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Saints QB Tyler Shough's Wife, Jordan Shough, Is Giving a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Game Day

In tandem with The National Football Wives on Instagram, Jordan is giving fans a glimpse of what her life is like on game days. The NFWA shared a rare photo of Jordan in Saints shirt and the couple's little boy in a Saints onesie.

Before kickoff, Jordan revealed in an "AMA" on their Instagram Stories that it's routine to take their son to swim lessons before any football activities. Before giving birth to Grayson, she also attended every Saints road game.

Sep 27, 2026: New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She posted a photo of herself in a poncho at Raymond James Stadium and wrote, "This game I took a red eye from Oregon to Tamp just to make the game and then to fly home to New Orleans soaking wet -- also 7 months pregnant!"

Jordan, of course, would do it all again. She wrote a tribute to Shough on their anniversary in April, "2 years!! Same joy! Couldn’t imagine this life with anyone else 🩵 dang we fit a lot in this year!"