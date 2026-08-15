Russell Westbrook's Most Iconic Outfits

After 18 seasons in the NBA, Russell Westbrook announced he's retiring. During his time in the league, he has always made a statement with his various tunnel fits and red carpet attire.

Similar to his gameplay, he was never scared to push boundaries and be the center of conversation, pushing the narrative every single time to become one of the most fashionable NBA stars.

Take a look at his top 3 most iconic outfits:

The Photographer

Westbrook notoriously wore "The Photographer" outfit back in 2016 before the Oklahoma City Thunder matchup against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

This outfit went viral as it featured the Thunder icon wearing a white T-shirt, matching ripped white skinny jeans, and classic Converse high-tops, a black bandana, and an orange press vest that read, "Official Photographer."

However, it was not only the uniqueness of the vest but what was speculated behind it. Fans believed Westbrook was trolling his former teammate, Kevin Durant, as he had taken up photography as a hobby and was a credentialed sideline photographer for The Players' Tribune at Super Bowl 50.

However, when Westbrook was asked if he was trolling KD, he responded that he wore the outfit because he liked it and that there was no story behind it.

Skirts On Rotation

When it came to his red carpet looks, Westbrook did not shy away from picking something that would lead to some attention. During the Thom Browne Spring 2022 show, Westbrook wore an all-white look with a pleated white skirt, a buttoned-up white cardigan, and black combat boots.

This was not the first time that Westbrook had worn a skirt during his time in the league. In 2022, he attended the Met Gala, and he wore a long black skirt, a matching tailored suit jacket, and accessorized with a top hat.

He's also been pictured in a gray boxy blazer, gray kilt, and white socks and matching shoes.

Preppy Style

Westbrook has been seen in Thom Browne outfits quite often after his initial viral style in 2022. Earlier this year, Westbrook wore a preppy look that featured grey dress shorts, with a matching blazer, vest, and long wool coat.

The NBA star paired the look with a matching winter hat with red, white, and black stripes, black combat boots, and striped socks.

He's also been seen in a Coogi sweater, wearing thick-framed glasses in looks, and tailored vests, to go along with his preppy style.

While there will be no more tunnel looks from the NBA star, fans can look back on these iconic moments.