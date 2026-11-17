Some possessions are harder to part with than others. For Kayla Rae Reid, one of them is the diamond engagement ring Ryan Lochte gave her a decade ago.

The ring has been with her through a wedding, the birth of three children and the end of a marriage. Now, months after finalizing her divorce from the Olympic swimmer, Reid has decided it's time to let it go.

And she has a very practical reason.

Reid, who shares three young children with the 12-time Olympic medalist, is auctioning off the ring to help address financial challenges she says have followed her divorce.

Speaking with TMZ in an interview published Monday, Nov. 16, Reid explained that she sees the sale as an investment in her family's future rather than an attempt to erase her past.

"I see it more as taking something from my past and reinvesting it into my future," she said.

It's a decision that says quite a bit about where Reid finds herself today, nearly a decade after Lochte first proposed.

Kayla Rae Reid Explains Why She's Parting With Her Engagement Ring

Reid's engagement ring is an impressive piece of jewelry.

At its center sits a 4.37-carat diamond, surrounded by 77 smaller diamonds. The stones have a combined weight of 5.11 carats.

Reid recalled that Lochte paid approximately $60,000 for the ring in 2016, although she wasn't certain of the exact amount.

She has now partnered with luxury jewelry auction platform Worthy to sell it.

But Reid isn't particularly interested in keeping an expensive reminder of her former marriage tucked away in a drawer.

She told TMZ that she has been left with significant debt following the divorce and is shouldering much of the financial responsibility for their three children.

The money from the auction, she hopes, will help her get back on firmer financial footing.

Reid is also considering donating some of the proceeds to women who are rebuilding their lives after difficult marriages.

It's a meaningful possibility for someone navigating that transition herself.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's Marriage Came to an End This Year

Lochte and Reid's relationship began in 2016, during a period when the decorated swimmer was still one of the biggest names in Olympic sports.

They married in 2018 and went on to welcome three children: Caiden, Liv and Georgia.

But after years together, their relationship ended.

Reid announced their separation in June 2025, and their divorce was finalized in July 2026.

Lochte has also moved forward in his personal life. In June, the Olympic swimmer announced his engagement to Molly Gillihan, whom he has credited with helping him through a difficult period in his life.

According to TMZ, their divorce agreement awarded Reid primary custody of the children, with Lochte agreeing to pay $1,000 a month in child support. The agreement did not provide for alimony.

Reid has described the financial strain of supporting her family following the split, which helps explain why selling the ring has become an appealing option.

It's a valuable asset at a time when she says she could use the money elsewhere.

Earlier, this year, Lochte sold three of his Olympic gold medals for a staggering $385,000 in hopes of also staying financially afloat.

Kayla Rae Reid Is Focused on What's Next

There was a time when the ring represented a promise about Reid's future with Lochte.

Ten years later, she is making a different kind of decision about that same future, this time with her children at the center of it.

Reid hasn't disclosed how much she expects the auction to bring in, and there's no guarantee the ring will sell for anything close to its original reported price.

What she does know is that she'd rather put its value to work than leave it sitting unused.

The marriage is over. The ring still has value. And Reid has decided that value could do more for her family now than the jewelry itself ever will.

